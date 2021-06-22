Sodium Citrate Market, Revenue Share Analysis, , Region & Country Forecast, 2020–2027

The Global Sodium Citrate Market is forecast to reach USD 1.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sodium Citrate or trisodium citrate is an odorless hygroscopic crystalline common potassium salt of citric acid with alkalinizing property, which is manufactured by complete neutralization of citric acid with a high purity sodium carbonate or sodium bicarbonate and subsequent crystallization. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for sodium citrates in food processing applications and kidney ailments. An escalation in the number of uric acid & calcium kidney stone diseases and disorders in urination has actively uplifted the demand for Sodium Citrate.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at a significant pace due to the extensive use of sodium citrate in various industry verticals. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, while Germany and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key participants include BASF SE, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pan Chem Corporation, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, ATP Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, and Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co Ltd, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Sodium citrate naturally preserves the personal care products and cosmetics by chelating bonds. The mixture of citric acid & its salts are also added to the personal care products in order to help adjust the acid to base ratio.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where services of the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing distribution channel. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 33.9% by 2027.

Sodium citrate acidulants are used in food & beverage applications as additives that provide a sour and salty taste in food items with assisting in the setting of gels to act as preservatives also. Also, Sodium citrate sequestering agents are used in foods & beverages so that they can stabilize the inner molecule and prevent deterioration in food color & aroma.

European region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.6% of market possession by 2027, having grown with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Germany holds some of the most prominent players in this region.

North America, with its high demand for sodium citrate diuretic & sequestering agent, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 5.6% during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Sodium Citrate market on the basis of distribution channel, application, end-use verticals, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Acidulant

Diuretic

Buffering & Sequestering Agent

Other Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage Industry

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

