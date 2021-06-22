Non-Woven Tape Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global non-woven tapes market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period. Non-woven tapes are specialty pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, which are coated with an adhesive on non-woven backing materials such as polyester and paper. The most common adhesive types are acrylic, silicone and rubber. Created by the mechanical, thermal or chemical interlocking of natural or synthetic fibres, they can be made using materials such as nylon, cotton, and polyester, among others. Non-woven tapes have relatively low thickness, which is used to achieve better wetting and enhance cohesion. The wide acceptance of non-woven tapes in industries such as medical & hygiene, automotive & transportation, and electronics is mainly driving the market growth. However, there are certain restraints to the growing market of non-woven tapes, such as skin injuries from their use and poor quality and durability of the paper used while making them.

Based on adhesive type, the silicone segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is higher than the other adhesive types mainly due to better performance on low surface energy substrates. Its capability to adhere to difficult surfaces and retain adhesion at high temperatures makes it so popular among the adhesive segment.

Based on backing material, the paper segment of the non-woven tapes market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is become increasingly popular because it is cheaper and recyclable.

The attributes of paper are enhanced through saturation in which paper is used as latex. This improves its physical and chemical properties, and makes it very industry friendly to use.

The medical and hygiene end-use segment is rising very rapidly. It held the largest share in the end-use segment and will register the highest CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period.

Despite the several advantages that they offer, non-woven tapes cannot compete with specialty tapes. The former has comparatively poor quality and lower paper durability, which makes it more susceptible of being worn off easily.

Since mergers and acquisitions are very common in this product market, the medium-sized companies will face tough competition. They have to fight for their position in the market to stay independent or be in better terms to negotiate even in the case of a merger.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global non-woven tapes market on the basis of types, end use, and region:

By Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Medical and Hygiene

Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Other Applications

Objectives of the report:

To study the current impact of COVID-19 on leading segments of the industry and to project changes in the sector due to the pandemic. To calculate the market size, in both value and volume, and CAGR for the base year and the forecast period. To study the technological advancements in the sector in recent years and the technological pipeline and project the impact of the pandemic on technological advancements and spending by companies. To conduct a regional analysis by considering market presence in the leading regions. To study key trends observed in the historical analysis and speculate future trends. To assess the region expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years and key factors contributing to the overall revenue. To highlight the existing growth opportunities, challenges, risks, drivers, and constraints expected to affect the market in the coming years. To profile leading companies in the industry, along with their product portfolios and strategic alliances.

