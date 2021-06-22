Ethylene Market Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights and Forecast 2027

The global Ethylene market is forecast to reach USD 168.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ethylene is a monomer derived from petrochemical, which finds several use in end-use products, including fibers, and plastics. Ethylene is also very useful in manufacturing organic chemicals.

Ethylene is used in the chemical industry, and most of it goes toward polyethylene, which is a widely used plastic containing polymer chains of ethylene units in various chain lengths. It is also an important natural plant hormone and is used in agriculture to force the ripening of fruits.

Key participants include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, Lyondell Basell Industries, Royal Dutch Shell plc. INEOS Group AG, Lonza Group, and BASF SE, among others.

Ethylene is the lightest olefin hydrocarbon with naphtha and ethane as major sources. The factors contributing to the growth of the market are the expansion of the food industry and high demand for polyethylene. High demand for aseptic packaging in beverage industries is driving the growth of the market. Ethylene is one of the most important organic chemicals by volume. It is the building block for a vast range of chemicals, from antifreeze solutions and solvents to plastics.

China is investing heavily in steam crackers, which is driven by the healthy margins of the ethylene industry. The liberalization of the market in the region has made it possible for private companies to invest, along with state-owned producers. This change in the pattern of ownership has amplified the investment as producers are seeking to benefit from the high profit of the ethylene market.

In 2018, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SBIC) and Exxon Mobil in a joint venture-initiated construction of world’s largest ethylene production plant, estimated at USD 1.4 billion.

The study offers valuable insights into the regional landscape of industry verticals, coupled with the established companies that have gained a substantial position in the industry.

Summary of the Global Ethene Market:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the regional landscape

A comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape

A detailed outline of the market segmentation

Detailed Analysis of the Regional Segmentation:

The report analyses the regional market of this industry through extensive study. The global Ethene market has established its base in the key regions of the world. These key regions cover areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The report includes valuable insights pertaining to the industry shares and market position as per the market share occupied by these geographies. Additionally, the report also offers the upcoming growth opportunities and prospects for the key players of the industry in these key regions. It also offers the expected growth rate that the industry is anticipated to register over the forecast timeline.

Competitive Landscape:

The Ethene market research report comprises of a comprehensive evaluation of the competitive landscape of the business sphere. It elaborates on the breakdown of the competitive scenario of the Ethene industry and offers key insights into the companies’ profiles, product portfolio, strategic alliances, expansion plans, and technological advancements and product developments.

The report offers insights into substantial information about the market share and market size held by the prominent players along with the information about production sites and manufacturing facilities. Moreover, it offers key insights about their production and manufacturing capacity, product offerings, expansion plans, application spectrum, and revenue contribution. It also offers insights into gross revenue, profit margin, market share, market size, supply and demand ratio, and import/export. Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are performed for each player to garner insightful data about their market position and financial standings.

Outline of the Ethene Market Segmentation:

The Ethene industry is further segmented based on types, applications, end-user industries, and technologies, among others, to provide a better understanding of the Ethene industry.

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Naphtha

Ethane

Propane

Butane

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

PolyEthene

Ethene Oxide

Ethyl Benzene

Ethene Dichloride

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Building and Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Packaging

Agrochemicals

The segmentation section covers detailed market share analysis for each product and application along with an accurate projection of the market growth during the forecast period. The report also explains in detail about the consumption rate of each product and application, along with an anticipated growth rate over the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Ethylene Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ethylene Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for Polyethylene

4.2.2.2. Increasing investment in China

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continued…

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

