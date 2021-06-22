Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market Size, Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2029

The Global Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market is projected to reach USD 8,667.9 Million by 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.60%. Growing construction activities, large-scale investment in infrastructure & manufacturing, and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are boosting growth in demand for heat-treated steel plates. The construction segment will account for the largest market share.

Market Size – 6,036.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.60%, Market Trends – Rapid growth in urbanization.

The projection is that rapid growth in urbanization will increase investment in highways, railways, energy, and other infrastructure. Compared to the developed countries, the network of highways and railways in China is still low, and therefore the country is set to bolster its economy through numerous infrastructure projects. Infrastructure growth is expected to lead to demand for building machinery and equipment, thus increasing demand for heat-treated steel plates.

Increasing incidence in applications in heavy machinery production and growing demand from the construction industry is driving the demand for the market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to interfere to some degree with the development of the business. In this challenging situation, major industry players are pessimistic about the future of the market and are seeking to reshape their strategies for maintaining it. The pandemic had severely affected the automotive industry, and most of the big automakers were forced to stop production and other operations. There is a shortage of workforce in several parts of the world, due to repeated lockdowns. COVID-19 has impacted international trade, exports, and imports and, consequently, industry demand has also significantly decreased.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The automotive and transport segments accounted for the largest share and are expected to hold their position in the coming years. Growing demand from aircraft due to increased air passenger traffic and rapidly evolving electric vehicles are the main factors responsible for growth in the segment.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the heat-treated steel plates market and the area is expected to see substantial growth by 2027 due to the expansion of the construction, automotive and industrial machinery industries in the emerging economies.

In May 2018, Tata Steel Limited acquired Bamnipal Steel Limited (BNPL). This acquisition made BNPL the promoters of Bhushan Steel Limited.

Key players in the market include Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Posco, ArcelorMittal, Baosteel, TATA Steel, Thyssenkrupp AG, Novolipetsk Steel, Essar Steel, JFE Holdings and Outokumpu, among others.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market based on Product, Manufacturing Process, Application, and region:

Steel Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018-2028)

Stainless

Carbon

Alloy

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018-2028)

Quenching & Hardening

Case Hardening

Normalizing

Annealing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018-2028)

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Transportation

Construction

Others

Objectives of the report:

To study the current impact of COVID-19 on leading segments of the industry and to project changes in the sector due to the pandemic. To calculate the market size, in both value and volume, and CAGR for the base year and the forecast period. To study the technological advancements in the sector in recent years and the technological pipeline and project the impact of the pandemic on technological advancements and spending by companies. To conduct a regional analysis by considering market presence in the leading regions. To study key trends observed in the historical analysis and speculate future trends. To assess the region expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years and key factors contributing to the overall revenue. To highlight the existing growth opportunities, challenges, risks, drivers, and constraints expected to affect the market in the coming years. To profile leading companies in the industry, along with their product portfolios and strategic alliances.

