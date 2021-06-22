Architectural Coatings Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2026

The global architectural coatings market was valued at USD 65.0 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 94.43 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9 %. The architectural coatings market is on the rise, due to increasing applications, technological advancements, and the growing demand for coatings that makes substance, to which it is applied more durable, boost its weathering performance with dynamic mechanical properties, such as improved corrosion resistance and improved flexibility. Growth of construction industry, increase in investments for infrastructure maintenance, Increasing renovation and refurbishment activities, rise in the demand of high performing, eco-friendly and durable coating materials for construction components are the primary drivers of the architectural coatings market. The study covers architectural coatings which are utilized in the interior or exterior surfaces in residential or non-residential applications.

Rising constructional activities and infrastructural spending, growing demand for fireproofing and waterproofing materials in construction industries are escalating the need for architectural coatings in the China and other APAC countries like South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and India. In India especially growth is majorly due to the rising demand for architectural coatings from the furniture sector.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, the Sherwin-Williams Company, and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Kansai Paints Co., Ltd., Asian Paints Limited

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Architectural Coatings market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For a better understanding of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the architectural coatings market based on resin type, technology type, function type, end-use, and region:

By Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Urethane

Others (PTFE, PVDF, Etc.)

By Technology (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)

Solvent Borne

Water-Borne

By Function Type (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)

Ceramics

Inks

Lacquers

Paints

Powder Coatings

Primers

Sealers

Stains

Varnishes

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume in Tons); 2016–2026)

Residential

Commercial

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Architectural Coatings Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Architectural Coatings market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

