Micro-Perforated Films Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The global Micro-Perforated Film Market was valued at USD 1.27 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.75 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. In packaging, along with protective functionality, the packaging material is expected to let the product breathe, which is not facilitated by most of the packaging material. However, micro-perforated films provide a solution to this issue. In Micro-perforated technology, the film is pierced with grids of pin-sized holes, thus adding a longer shelf-life and other functionalities to a wide range of products from commercial to daily household products. Micro-perforated films reduce the spoilage of food products and enable them to stay fresh for a more extended period. Thus the growing need to increase the life of products and usage of micro-perforated films across a wide range of applications is expected to drive the growth of the Micro-perforated films market. The growing demand for convenience, fresh, and healthy food products is expected to generate significant opportunities for emerging market players. For perishable food, there lies the risk of contamination that is more susceptible to grow fungus and bacteria on the presence of moisture in the food package.

With up to 40% of all fresh food produced is discarded, food wastage in the western world is high. It is a significant cost factor for the companies in the value chain. The consumer here who use to spend their money are now effectively reducing their purchasing power, and thereby, it raises concern for the government on how to feed the world population. To overcome this situation, a new system of micro-perforation packaging has been developed to prevent the food wastage, which has impressive results, has longer shelf-life, and maintains optimal product quality. The industry has witnessed soaring demand for micro-perforated packaging material for the packaging of fruits and vegetables in the form of film and laminates.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Micro-Perforated Films market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Micro-Perforated Films market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Mondi(Austria), Amcor Limited (Australia), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S), Bollore Group (France), Uflex Ltd (India), TCL Packaging (UK), Coveris Holdings S.A. (US), Amerplast (Finland), Aera (France), Now Plastics (US)

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Micro-Perforated Films market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Material Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons 2016–2026)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Applications Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons 2016–2026)

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionary

Ready-to-eat Foods

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Micro-Perforated Films Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

