Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Trends, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The current analysis of Reports and Data, the fishmeal & fish oil market was valued at USD 8.87 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Fishmeal is the flour processed out of the fish after milling and drying the fish and its selective body parts, whereas animal oil is that the brown or yellow liquid extracted out by pressing the cooked fish. The fishmeal & fish oil are majorly utilized as an additive within the animal and fish feeds. Both fishmeal and animal oil are employed as high protein ingredients within the feeds given to farmland animals and farmed fishes. Fish oil is majorly utilized in the farm fish feeds with a minor share used in land animal feeds.

Moreover, fishmeal isn’t fed directly (undiluted) to the animals as a feed additive. It has to be added in animal feeds by following typical inclusion rates for fishmeal, which vary among different feeds. The assembly of fishmeal and animal oil utilizes different species of fishes. However, oily fish species like anchoveta fish are usually used.

Key players include:

Tasa (South Africa)

Marvesa Oils & Fats B.V. (Netherlands)

Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway)

Croda International Plc. (U.K.)

Oceana Group Limited (South Africa)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.)

and GC Rieber Oils AS (Norway).

Fish meal is considered an exceptional source of protein for all farmed and aqua cultured animals. It is rich in essential amino acids, particularly lysine, cysteine, methionine, and tryptophan, which are key limiting amino acids for growth and productivity in the notable farmed species. Animal health is improved with fish meal and fish oils in their diet. The inclusion of fish meal & fish oil in animal feed results in improved production efficiencies across all major farmed species. It has the potential for the dietary manipulation of tissue/product composition to produce ‘healthier’ foods for use in the human food chain. The waste products of animals fed fish meal and fish oil contain less nitrogen and phosphorus, reducing the environmental impact of effluent disposal Fish meal is a commercial product obtained from bones of wild-caught small marine fishes. The procedure includes fish trimmings or drying fish and then crushing it.

The global Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Salmon & trout

Crustaceans

Marine fish

Carps

Tilapias

Others (eels, crabs, and lobsters)

On the basis of livestock application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aquatic animals

Poultry

Swine

Cattle

Pets

Others (equine and other marine species)

On the basis of industrial application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aquaculture

Pharmaceuticals



Browse more report:

