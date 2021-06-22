Organic Honey Market Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Honey market was valued at USD 698.70 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,205.26 Million by year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.10%. Honey is rich in vitamins such as B6, Vitamin C, thiamin, minerals such as iron, calcium, copper, and iron. Honey has a lower glycemic index than table sugar, which makes it a sweet substitute, particularly raw or organic. Organic honey is collected from natural certified beehives and blossoms that have not been exposed to herbicide or pesticide applications. This bulk honey is completely free of additives and preservatives. Subject to the type of flowers that bees visit and the location where the honey is produced, this product can have a wide variety of flavors. The composition of this product is similar to that normal honey. The rise in health consciousness is significantly influencing the growth of honey consumption, specifically natural products.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3314

Increasing demand for the products having nutritional benefits, rise in the elderly population are the major drivers for the growth of this market. Implementation of standards for its production will additionally increase the demand by health-conscious consumers. This increasing demand has encouraged manufacturers to launch new products that will help expand the customer base. Practice of adulteration to improve the quality of organic honey is the major restraint for the growth of this market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/organic-honey-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

The product has several benefits: suppression in cough, reduction in anxiety, stimulation in memory, high in antioxidants, helping to improve cholesterol.

The use of honey has rapidly increased in making beverages over the years due to its numerous health-beneficial effects including gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, , antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antidiabetic, respiratory and nervous system protective effects

The increasing preference for natural products and the rising demand for quality ingredients and clean label products are signs of keen interest in the product

Europe is the dominant player in the global market due to the increasing preference of people to choose healthy and convenience packaged food

In January 2020, Nature Nate’s Honey launched raw energy and spoonful of honey packets for optimized honey consumption on-the-go. Nature Nate’s Spoonful of Honey is a perfectly portioned pack for honey on-the-go without a sticky mess. It’s an ideal all-natural sweetener to add to coffee and tea or top on oatmeal, yogurt, and fruits

Capilano Honey introduced a new prebiotic honey called Beeotic in U.S market. Beeotic Honey is a mixture of eight naturally occurring carbohydrates, called oligosaccharides, which helps in the nourishment of good bacteria in the gut

On the basis of distribution channels, the online segment is projected to be the fastest- growing in the market at a CAGR of 8.46%. Consumers are becoming more knowledgeable and seeking exotic food and ingredients which can be distributed to them via the internet i.e. the ecommerce distribution channel. For unique and rare variants of organic honey, e-commerce is a promising platform, as distribution through this channel can meet the demands of customers across the globe

This product comes from a bee farm that meets organic livestock standards. Basically, the bees, flowers, and honey are not exposed to pesticides and other chemicals in this product

There are different types of this product. For instance, Buckwheat honey is dark in color which is collected fresh from the white blossoms of the buckwheat grain. Normally compared to blackstrap molasses, this buckwheat honey has an earthy fragrance and heartier flavor than other honey. Clover honey is filled with the aromatic and mild flavor of clover blossoms. It has a sweet and light taste of cinnamon

Organic honeyt is also extensively used as a cream for sore eyes and wounds, inflammation of the throat, and tonsils, sunburn, ulcer. It is also a highly potent natural drug against contagious diseases like tuberculosis, hepatitis, tetanus, influenza, and human immune deficiency syndrome

Amazon recently announced its goal of acquiring Whole Foods Market, a supermarket chain with natural and organic food products, to increase the sales of its product

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3314

Key participants include:

Y.S. Organic Bee Farms, Rowse, Little Bee Impex, Barkman Honey, Langnese, Dutch Gold, Comvita, Madhava Honey, Conscious Food, Heavenly Organics, GloryBee, Sue Bee,Manuka Health, Nature Nate’s

Segments covered in the report:

This current report forecasts the revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Organic Honey market on the basis of type, end use, distribution channel, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Manuka

Clover

Buckwheat

Echinacea

Rosemary

Almond

Sage

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Food & Beverage

Medicinal

Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Offline

Online

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East & Africa Latin America



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing preference of consumers for organic products

Chapter 4. Organic Honey Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Organic Honey Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Organic Honey Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2027

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Organic Honey Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Aging Population

4.4.1.2. Increasing demand for the products having nutritional benefits

4.4.1.3. Implementation of standards for the production of Organic Honey

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Practice of Adulteration

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Organic Honey Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis – Porter\’s

4.8. Organic Honey PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 5. Organic Honey Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Organic Honey Type dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Manuka

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.3. Clover

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.4. Buckwheat

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.5. Echinacea

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.6. Rosemary

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.7. Almond

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.8. Sage

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

5.9.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 – 2027 (Metric Tons)

Continued…….

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3314

Browse more report:

Food Coating Ingredients Market

Natural Food Colors Market

Acacia Protein Market

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team till will connect with you in the shortest possible time with a report that best meet your requirements.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter