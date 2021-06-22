Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The rising awareness about possible artificial conception methodologies and increasing incidences of advanced maternal age are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 24.21 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Growing health awareness.

The global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market is forecast to reach USD 50.71 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is the treatment for infertility in which laboratory fusion of ovule extracted from the women ovaries and are mixed with the male sperms is performed. There has been a dramatic rise in the number of women who have their babies at age 35 and over in the past four decades. This progression started in the mid-1970’s in the U.S. and has proceeded to grow slowly over time. Fifteen percent of birth-giving people today are 35 and older, up from 11% in 2002 and 8% in 1990. Thus, with the increasing trends of late pregnancies across different parts of the world the adoption of ovulation test kits is anticipated to grow significantly

Globally, approximately 0.3% of all infants born every year are conceived using assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments. Moreover, growing awareness of ART and eliminated discomfort about pregnancy related disorders from social factors have contributed sufficient market boost of the ART procedures. According to the World Fertility Patterns statistics, Mexico’s birth rates are about 2 kids per mother, well below the levels expected to support current Mexico’s population. Brazil’s birth rate is also smaller, at 1.75, close to that of 1.77 for Colombia. Costa Rica is also smaller, down from 1.66. These declining fertility rates can be threatening for woman and parents planning to conceive. Thus, more number of couples are approaching an artificial pregnancy method.

A big market limiting factor is the stringent rules and regulations. The transfer of multiple embryos in a single cycle increases the rates of multiple births. Due to the increased social costs and health risks associated with multiple births, legislation or guidelines from professional societies have been introduced in many countries. Also, moderate success rate, which decreases the market demand, is expected to act as a restraining factor on the global market in the years ahead.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Merck KGaA (Germany), Cooper Surgical (Denmark), Fujifilm Irvine Scientific (US), Vitroife AB (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Celmatix, Inc. (US), Anecova (Switzerland), OvaScience (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), , and FertiPro N.V. (Belgium).

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Procedures Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Embryo/Egg Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) IVF Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) IVF Without Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Pre-Implantation Genetic Screening (PGS)

Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Insemination

Surrogacy

Ovulation Induction

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Clinical Research

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



