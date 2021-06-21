DBMR News: North America Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market : Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2028 || Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. ATENTIV 2Morrow Inc. Ayogo Health Inc. Ginger Click Therapeutics, Inc.

North America Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market 2021 business research report will help to save time as well as add credibility to the work done for growing the business. This business market research report helps stay up-to-date about the whole market and also gives a holistic view of the market. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions which in turn are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. With this market report, one can focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps business on the right path. his report helps all sizes of businesses by providing informed decisions on the different aspects of the business. This worldwide market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state of the market and industry. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are mentioned in the report. This global market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in an industry with an analysis of vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications.



The digital therapeutic (DTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 23.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 10,639.36 million by 2028. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension among others as well as the rising awareness by government agencies will increase the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market.

Digital therapeutics (DTx) deliver therapeutic interventions directly to patients using employing evidence-based, remote assessed software to serve, manage and avert a broad spectrum of behavioural, mental and physical disorders. They are utilized alone or mix with medications, devices or other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Rising remote access to therapies that are clinically tested as safe and effective is one of the properties of digital therapeutics (DTx) during the treatment.

Segmentation:

North America Digital therapeutic (DTx) Market, By Product and Service Type (Hardware Products, Solutions/Software, Service), Application (Treatment/ Care-Related Applications, Preventive Applications), Purchase Mode (Group Purchase Organization, Individual), Sales Channel (B2B, B2C), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

List of Top Key Vendors:

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

ATENTIV

2Morrow Inc.

Ayogo Health Inc.

Ginger

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognoa

Better Therapeutics, Inc

CogniFit

CANARY HEALTH

Kaia Health

Happify, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

Mindstrong Health

Natural Cycles USA Corp

Noom, Inc.

GAIA AG

Omada Health, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Smartpatient gmbh

Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

SAMSUNG

Voluntis

Livongo

ResMed

Fitbit, Inc.

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Scope and Market Size

The digital therapeutic (DTx) market is categorized into four segments which are based on product and service type, application, purchase mode and sales channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product and service type, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into hardware products, solutions/software and service. In 2021, solutions/software segment is expected to dominate the market since there are number of smart phone users being increased.

On the basis of application, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/ care-related applications and preventive applications. In 2021, treatment/care-related applications segment is expected to dominate since it provides a good treatment and improve the life style of the people.

On the basis of purchase mode, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into group purchase organization and individual. In 2021, individual segment is expected to dominate the market since many people individually are accepting the digital healthcare platform and preferring them in the pandemic situation.

On the basis of sales channel, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2C segment is expected to dominate the market since the services are mostly preferred directly to the customers.

North America Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Country Level Analysis

North America digital therapeutic (DTx) market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, product and service type, application, purchase mode and sales channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the North America digital therapeutic (DTx) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

North America region holds the majority of the share in the digital therapeutic (DTx) market and is expected to witness the CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing number of cases in diabetes. The U.S. has the highest household spending in the world and offers trade agreements with several countries making it the largest market for consumer products including digital therapeutic (DTx) products

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Strategic Initiatives by Manufacturers is creating new opportunities for Players in the Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market

The digital therapeutic (DTx) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in digital therapeutic (DTx) product sales, impact of advancement in the digital therapeutic (DTx) and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the digital therapeutic (DTx) market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2019.

