Dental Autoclaves Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2026

Increasing prevalence of dental disorders, favorable government initiatives, rise in number of cosmetic dental procedures, and growing incidence of acquired infections, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of dental autoclaves market during the forecast period.

Dental Autoclaves Market Size – USD 1.89 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Dental autoclaves market

The Global Dental Autoclaves Market was valued at USD 1.89 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.18 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Dental autoclaves are high grade stainless steel equipment which provides enclosed bioseal area for heat sensitive dental instrument’s sanitization and decontamination in dental autoclaves market. Steam sterilization is a harmless and effective tool for the sterilization of instruments which are heat sensitive and thus, dental autoclaves are usually utilized in dental and private clinics. The rising prevalence of dental disorders such as malocclusion, cavities, pulpits & impacted teeth, loosened & knocked out teeth, fracture and increasing level of patient awareness associated to sterilization are prime factors boosting the growth of dental autoclaves market across the globe. Also, dental caries are stated to be one of the chief oral health problems across the globe. According to a WHO (World Health Organization) survey, approximately 60-90% of school-going children and a major part of the adult population have dental cavity associated problems worldwide.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of hospital acquired infections and post procedure infections that entail huge healthcare expenditure has generated the need of advanced sterilization techniques and thereby promote sterilization procedure as an effective cost curbing tool in dental autoclaves market. Supportive government regulations and increasing demand of sophisticated dental services are other key factors supporting the global dental autoclaves market gowth. However, the huge costs associated with these products and lack of awareness of hygiene across developing regions would limit market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, North America registered the highest usage rates in 2017. The influence of highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, huge levels of patient awareness and comparatively higher levels of healthcare spending in the region are some significant impact drivers of this market. The Comprehensive Dental Reform Act of 2012 by the U.S. government has enhanced the reimbursement scenarios for dental health services, thus fostering the growth of the market for dental equipment. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to attain highest growth during the forecast period. The adoption and development of advanced and inexpensive products by huge investments in research & development by the leading players in the region are anticipated to propel the growth of dental autoclave industry.

In addition, advancements in cosmetic dental procedures and continuous new product launches are also projected to increase the demand of dental autoclave. For instance, W&H Dentalwerk Burmoos gmbh launched Lisa 500 sterilizers in 2014 that clubbed with fast cycles which provide sterilization of unpacked instruments in minimal time ensuring the growth of the Dental autoclaves market in the forecasts period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Dental autoclaves market is growing at a CAGR of 4% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 6.5 % and 6.1% CAGR, respectively. Increasing incidences of dental disorders across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

Automatic product type segment is dominating the industry, it holds 24 % of the global market and thus generates the highest revenue.

Semi automatic segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a growth rate of 7.8%.

Clinics and hospital segment has the highest market share of 31% due to increasing incidence of disorders such as cavities, malocclusion, fractured, loosened & knocked out teeth.

Academics & Institutes and Research and Laboratories are also growing on a very high speed by covering 27.5% and 26.5% of the market share in the dental autoclaves market.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 30% of the global dental autoclaves market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth.

Dental autoclaves market is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to their ability to provide with quick and flawless results.

Key participants include Tuttnauer, Cook Medical Inc., W&H Dentelwerk International, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Priorclave Ltd., Straumann AG, Dentsply International, Inc., 3M ESPE, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Antonio Matachana S.A., Systec Gmbh, And FONA Dental, and S.R.O.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Dental autoclaves market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pre and post vacuum

Automatic

Semi automatic

Manual

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Clinics And Hospitals

Academics And Institutes

Research Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Some major points covered in this Dental Autoclaves Market report:

An excessively meticulous study that helps in segmenting the useful data from the irrelevant.

2. The study has been segmented and sub-segmented into regions, end-users, applications, product types, players according to the influence they exercise in the Dental Autoclaves market, their strategies, and the potential consumer bases that a new entrant can tap into. In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The participants of this industry who possess and employ influence over the Dental Autoclaves market are highlighted in the study and their respective strategies to overcome the competition and challenges of the eco-system they perform in. The Dental Autoclaves market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

