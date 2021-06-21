X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2026

Increasing use of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy for drug safety and medical research, rising popularity of hyphenated technologies, rising demand for spectroscopy in industrial and environmental industries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 895.9 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%

The Global X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market was valued at USD 545.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 895.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3 %.

Growing applications of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy in the medical field is the major driver of market growth across the globe. XPS technique is usually used for plasma treatment of medical textiles. Plasma treatments involve repairing the damages that are caused to tissues during surgery or injury. Implantation of artificial meshes requires improvement in surface properties carried out by advanced XPS technology. Upgraded XPS technology is used for implantation of meshes that improve the surface quality. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy improves the quality of implantation material along with reducing the chances of surgical infections. XPS systems are also preferred in R&D activities to carry out drug discovery that requires surface analysis of chemical synthetic and biological compounds.

Extensive use of XPS devices for manufacturing commercial products will augment the industry growth in the near future. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy devices are used in the characterization of nanoparticles. These nanoparticles are analyzed for stability, environmental effects, and functional behaviors. Accurate and efficient element detection carried out by technologically advanced systems will ensure high demand for XPS in forthcoming years. For instance, surface refinement properties and electronic properties of graphene layers are obtained by utilizing upgraded XPS devices. Refined quality graphene Nanoparticles have industrial applications that prove beneficial for industry growth. While XPS is a fundamental method for probing interfacial interactions in bioengineering, research is increasingly focusing on using XPS as part of a suite of characterization tools. Obvious synergies exist between XPS and ToF-SIMS, as evidenced by the large number of papers currently in the literature that use both of these techniques. More fundamental insight into, and improvements in, devices and technology are progressively coming from combining UHV surface analysis with techniques commonly used in colloids and surface science (e.g., AFM) and biological assays, such as ELISA, immunostaining, and polymerase chain reactions (PCR).

This is where XPS can be used for its strengths in quantifying surface contamination, verifying surface chemistry, and determining changes in surface chemistry after biological contact. However, this is not to say that there are no opportunities for developments in XPS. Today multivariate statistical analysis (MVSA) routines are increasingly being developed today to assist in the interpretation of XPS data, particularly with results from imaging studies. Multivariate image analysis (MIA) methods such as scatter diagrams, principal component analysis (PCA), and classification methods are used to extract maps of pure components from degradation and images-to- spectra data sets. Walton and Fairley have shown that by maintaining the relationship between images and spectra, it is possible to progress beyond the application of spectroscopic processing to multispectral imaging data sets, by utilizing the three- dimensional information contained in such data sets, to therefore improve both the processing and the visualization of the data. With the ongoing development of depth profiling of biological materials being made possible by the introduction of the polyatomic ion guns, groups are just beginning to explore the applications of MVSA to explore biological systems. Studies from Artyushkova have used principal component analysis (PCA) to analyze quantitative XPS data, combining elemental and chemical species data as a function of sputter time to explore the structure of a yeast cell, with the financial aim of exploring cell-directed assembly. Of course, the ongoing close relationship between XPS and ToF-SIMS development will be of significant benefit as the sample-preparation techniques and cryogenic stages that have been developed for ToF-SIMS can be directly translated to XPS analysis However, the high capital requirement for manufacturing XPS devices may restrain the growth to some extent.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of usage, the contamination detection sub-segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the healthcare sub-segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to increasing application of XPS systems in the healthcare industry

Non-monochromatic sub-segment held 22% of the global market share in 2018. Non-monochromatic X-rays have very high photon energy of 1253 eV which allows minimum diffraction. However, monochromatic light sources are more popular due to their greater efficiency

North America X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy regional market is expected to grow at a high CAGR, owing to the increasing R&D activities in the region. Moreover, the favorable regulatory scenario will also support XPS market growth in the forthcoming years in this region

Growing use of technologically advanced X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy in orthopedic treatments triggers the demand for treatments involving XPS, thereby, stimulating industry growth

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kratos Analytical, Specs, Nova Measuring Instruments, Japan Electron Optics Limited, ULVAC-PHI, V G Scienta, Yokogawa, and Shimadzu among others

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the XPS market on the basis of usage, application, analysis type, light source, and region:

Usage (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Element Detection

Contamination Detection

Density Estimation

Empirical formula Determination

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Healthcare

Semiconductors

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Analysis Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Forensic analysis

Contamination analysis

Corrosion chemistry analysis

Others

Light Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Monochromatic

Non-monochromatic

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Main objectives of the Global X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Insightful data about the current and futuristic outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

Extensive regional analysis to offer better understanding of the regional spread of the market

Comprehensive 8 year revenue forecast for the period of 2021-2028

