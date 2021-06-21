X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2026
Summary
Increasing use of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy for drug safety and medical research, rising popularity of hyphenated technologies, rising demand for spectroscopy in industrial and environmental industries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy during forecast period. […]
Increasing use of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy for drug safety and medical research, rising popularity of hyphenated technologies, rising demand for spectroscopy in industrial and environmental industries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy during forecast period.
Market Size – USD 895.9 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements
The Global X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market was valued at USD 545.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 895.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3 %.
Growing applications of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy in the medical field is the major driver of market growth across the globe. XPS technique is usually used for plasma treatment of medical textiles. Plasma treatments involve repairing the damages that are caused to tissues during surgery or injury. Implantation of artificial meshes requires improvement in surface properties carried out by advanced XPS technology. Upgraded XPS technology is used for implantation of meshes that improve the surface quality. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy improves the quality of implantation material along with reducing the chances of surgical infections. XPS systems are also preferred in R&D activities to carry out drug discovery that requires surface analysis of chemical synthetic and biological compounds.
Extensive use of XPS devices for manufacturing commercial products will augment the industry growth in the near future. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy devices are used in the characterization of nanoparticles. These nanoparticles are analyzed for stability, environmental effects, and functional behaviors. Accurate and efficient element detection carried out by technologically advanced systems will ensure high demand for XPS in forthcoming years. For instance, surface refinement properties and electronic properties of graphene layers are obtained by utilizing upgraded XPS devices. Refined quality graphene Nanoparticles have industrial applications that prove beneficial for industry growth. While XPS is a fundamental method for probing interfacial interactions in bioengineering, research is increasingly focusing on using XPS as part of a suite of characterization tools. Obvious synergies exist between XPS and ToF-SIMS, as evidenced by the large number of papers currently in the literature that use both of these techniques. More fundamental insight into, and improvements in, devices and technology are progressively coming from combining UHV surface analysis with techniques commonly used in colloids and surface science (e.g., AFM) and biological assays, such as ELISA, immunostaining, and polymerase chain reactions (PCR).
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2275
This is where XPS can be used for its strengths in quantifying surface contamination, verifying surface chemistry, and determining changes in surface chemistry after biological contact. However, this is not to say that there are no opportunities for developments in XPS. Today multivariate statistical analysis (MVSA) routines are increasingly being developed today to assist in the interpretation of XPS data, particularly with results from imaging studies. Multivariate image analysis (MIA) methods such as scatter diagrams, principal component analysis (PCA), and classification methods are used to extract maps of pure components from degradation and images-to- spectra data sets. Walton and Fairley have shown that by maintaining the relationship between images and spectra, it is possible to progress beyond the application of spectroscopic processing to multispectral imaging data sets, by utilizing the three- dimensional information contained in such data sets, to therefore improve both the processing and the visualization of the data. With the ongoing development of depth profiling of biological materials being made possible by the introduction of the polyatomic ion guns, groups are just beginning to explore the applications of MVSA to explore biological systems. Studies from Artyushkova have used principal component analysis (PCA) to analyze quantitative XPS data, combining elemental and chemical species data as a function of sputter time to explore the structure of a yeast cell, with the financial aim of exploring cell-directed assembly. Of course, the ongoing close relationship between XPS and ToF-SIMS development will be of significant benefit as the sample-preparation techniques and cryogenic stages that have been developed for ToF-SIMS can be directly translated to XPS analysis However, the high capital requirement for manufacturing XPS devices may restrain the growth to some extent.
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/x-ray-photoelectron-spectroscopy-xps-market
Further key findings from the report suggest
- On the basis of usage, the contamination detection sub-segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
- On the basis of application, the healthcare sub-segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to increasing application of XPS systems in the healthcare industry
- Non-monochromatic sub-segment held 22% of the global market share in 2018. Non-monochromatic X-rays have very high photon energy of 1253 eV which allows minimum diffraction. However, monochromatic light sources are more popular due to their greater efficiency
- North America X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy regional market is expected to grow at a high CAGR, owing to the increasing R&D activities in the region. Moreover, the favorable regulatory scenario will also support XPS market growth in the forthcoming years in this region
- Growing use of technologically advanced X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy in orthopedic treatments triggers the demand for treatments involving XPS, thereby, stimulating industry growth
- Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kratos Analytical, Specs, Nova Measuring Instruments, Japan Electron Optics Limited, ULVAC-PHI, V G Scienta, Yokogawa, and Shimadzu among others
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the XPS market on the basis of usage, application, analysis type, light source, and region:
Usage (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Element Detection
- Contamination Detection
- Density Estimation
- Empirical formula Determination
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Healthcare
- Semiconductors
- Electronics
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Others
Analysis Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Forensic analysis
- Contamination analysis
- Corrosion chemistry analysis
- Others
Light Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Monochromatic
- Non-monochromatic
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of the Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Connect with an expert for customization of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2275
Main objectives of the Global X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) Market:
- Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) market
- Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors
- Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market
- Insightful data about the current and futuristic outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market
- Extensive regional analysis to offer better understanding of the regional spread of the market
- Comprehensive 8 year revenue forecast for the period of 2021-2028
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Increasing use of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy for drug safety and medical research
Chapter 4. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Segmentation Analysis
4.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026
4.3. Regulatory framework
4.4. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Market driver analysis
4.4.1.1. Rapid technological advancements
4.4.1.2. Rising demand for spectroscopy in industrial and environmental industries
4.4.2. Market restraint analysis
4.4.2.1. Scarcity of trained technical professionals
4.4.2.2. High Costs
4.5. Key opportunities prioritized
4.6. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Pricing Analysis
4.7. Industry analysis – Porter’s
4.8. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 5. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market By Usage Insights & Trends
5.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Type dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026
5.2. Element Detection
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
5.3. Contamination Detection
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Density Estimation
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
5.5. Empirical formula Determination
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market By Application Insights & Trends
Continued….
Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: [email protected]
Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news
Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter
Explore our related report from different Publications:
Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Demand
Osteosynthesis Devices Market Business Growthhttps://newsinpaphos.com/