Thermochromic Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027 with Top Key Players: Olikrom, LCR HalLcrest, Chromatic Technologies, etc.

The global thermochromic materials market is forecast to reach USD 2.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising growth of niche applications using thermochromic materials across the globe, combined with superior and efficient properties, is driving the market. The increasing demand for innovative products with color-changing, temperature-based abilities for functional or entertainment applications has contributed towards the market growth in the last few years.

Key participants include Olikrom, LCR HalLcrest, Chromatic Technologies, Matsui International Company, New Prisematic Enterprise, GEM’INNOV, Kolorjet, Kolortek, Smarol Industry, and Hali Industrial, among others.

The temperature-sensitive materials are being used in the form of coatings, inks, polymers, and paper sheets to produce practical products, which provide ease of access, convenience, and amusement to customers. Forehead strip thermometer is the example of printed liquid crystals that changes color to effectively indicate increased body temperature during surgeries. Technological innovations like the encapsulation of flexible electronics & OLED devices and the introduction of energy management construction films are a major driving aspect for the product. Moreover, the increasing demand in the textile industry is estimated to complement product demand over the forecasted period.

In North America, demand for the materials is driven by the growing demand for pigments in the U.S. for printing applications. The usage of these pigments in inks for screen printing and flexographic printing is expected to be the prime aspect of market growth in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the thermochromic materials market on the basis of product, material, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reversible

Irreversible

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Leuco Dyes

Liquid Crystals

Pigments

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Printing & Coating

Medical

Textile

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Thermochromic Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Thermochromic Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Demand in Smart Packaging Application

4.2.2.2. Increased Demand For Product Differentiation and Improved Appearance of Products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Higher Cost than that of Conventional Inks and Colorants

4.2.3.2. Poor Light Fastness Properties

4.2.3.3. Low Acceptance Rate of New Technologies in Emerging Economies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued…

