Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Size, Emerging Trends, Industry Share and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | Reports And Data

The global Electric Vehicle Adhesives market is forecast to reach USD 282.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the pack & module bonding applications with increasing production of electric vehicles, and the market growth can be attributed to the shift in trend from welding and metal fasteners to adhesives since the latter contributes significantly to weight savings and lower carbon emissions. Moreover, governments of various nations have emphasized to encourage electric vehicle (EV) production and adoption, such as offering subsidies in the form of tax credits, tax deductions, and other benefits.

Adhesives play an essential role in EVs, not only by decreasing their weight but also by increasing their performance. Adhesives are used in many applications in EVs, such as connecting components and shielding them from shock and vibration damage, helping to allow a path to move heat away from modules and cells by isolating components and avoiding fire risk by minimizing shorts. For example, Henkel and Covestro, in March 2020, produced a method that was able to patch lithium-ion cylindrical battery cells in a plastic cell container. This technology will prove beneficial for both OEMs and customers, as it will provide the OEMs with a cost-effective large-scale cell assembly and customers with reduced EV costs. Increasing focus on business technical innovations is projected to have a significant impact on consumer development in the years ahead.

Key participants include 3M, Henkel, Wacker Chemie AG, H.B. Fuller, L&L Products, PPG Industries, Sika AG, Permabond, Ashland, and Jowat SE, among others.

Adhesives are used primarily in module and pack bonding, followed by thermal interface bonding and encapsulation of the battery cells. In EVs, serious concerns are the heat generation and thermal management. The battery manufacturers should, therefore, use thermal interface materials, such as adhesives, over mechanical fasteners for smooth operation. Adhesives used to bind thermal interfaces to possess stable thermal conductivity, mechanical flexibility, and resistance to vibration and environment.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Electric Vehicle Adhesives market on the basis of vehicle type, resin type, application, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Acrylic

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pack & Module Bonding

Thermal Interface Bonding

Battery Cell Encapsulation

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Key Insights offered in the report:

Business overview, product overview, significant market data, demand and supply ratio and overall industry chain analysis

The report encompasses different approaches and strategic business decisions undertaken by the key players of the market to gain a robust a footing

It describes in detail the production value, marketing strategies, distributors, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Strategic business expansion plans and alliances of the key players

Comprehensive analysis of the present trends and emerging trends of the market

Analysis and identification of the factors influencing the Electric Vehicle Adhesives market such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing initiatives by the governments of various nations

4.2.2.2. Increasing production of electric vehicles

4.2.2.3. Market\’s trend shifts from welding and metal fasteners to adhesives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of charging stations for electric vehicles

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued…

