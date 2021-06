Neuroendoscopy Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global neuroendoscopy market is forecast to reach USD 278.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Neuroendoscopy can be defined as a type of brain surgery that is minimally invasive. It enables surgeons to reach areas of the brain which are beyond reach in traditional surgery. It also allows the elimination of tumors without the requirement of a large incision in the skull; rather, tumors are eliminated through nose, mouth, or with the help of a small window through the skull. The medical process is performed with the help of an endoscope that is a flexible, small tube with a small set of surgical instruments and a camera attached to it. The process is also applicable in removing a tissue sample for advanced testing i.e., biopsy. Types of brain tumors that are usually treated with the help of the process are Pineal region tumors, Skull base tumors, Pituitary tumors, Ventricular tumors, and Rathke’s cleft cysts. It is mentionable here that the expanding healthcare market in developing regions, increasing acceptance of neuro endoscopic surgery over conventional brain surgery due to its advantages like minimally invasive and rise in incidence rate of neurological disorders is contributing to the continuous growth of the market.

The Neuroendoscopy market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Neuroendoscopy market. The global Neuroendoscopy market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Neuroendoscopy Market and profiled in the report are:

Braun Melsungen AG, Karl Storz GmbH & Co.Kg, Adeor Medical AG, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Hawk Optical Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd., Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH., Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Locamed Ltd, and Clarus Medical.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Neuroendoscopy market, according to Product Type, Usability, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Flexible Neuroendoscopes

Rigid Neuroendoscopes

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Disposable Neuroendoscopes

Reusable Neuroendoscopes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Diagnostic centers

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Neuroendoscopy market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Neuroendoscopy industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

