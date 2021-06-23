Molybdenum Disulfide Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2027

The global molybdenum disulfide market is forecast to reach USD 491.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Molybdenum disulfide is a transition metal dichalcogenide. It occurs as a silvery black solid mineral molybdenite. The metal is quite similar to that of graphene, with the same physical resemblance to graphite.

Molybdenum disulfide is used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and chemical, among others. The growth in these end-use industries will push the demand for molybdenum disulfide during the forecast period. Molybdenum disulfide is commonly used in aerospace, military, and automotive industries. It is an appropriate compound for lubrication among heavy-duty service vehicles such as construction vehicles and trucks.

Monolayer molybdenum disulfide has a visible optical absorption that is an order of magnitude greater than silicon, making it a promising solar cell material. When combined with monolayer graphene, power conversion efficiencies of ~1% have been recorded. While these efficiencies appear low, the active area of such devices only has a thickness of ~1 nanometer (compared to 100’s of micrometers for silicon cells), corresponding therefore to a 104 times increase in power density.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The numerous end-use applications in the region supported by various end-use industries such as electronics, automotive, and construction are driving the market demand. The growth in the region is due to the availability of cheap raw materials, which are encouraging market players to shift manufacturing base in the region.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Moly Metal L.L.P, Rose Mill Co. LLC, Luoyang Shenyu Molybdenum Industry Co. Ltd., Graphene Laboratories Inc., Tribotecc GmbH, American Elements, Tritrust Industrial (China) Co. Ltd., Exploiter Molybdenum Co. Ltd, US Research Nanomaterial Inc., and Strem Chemicals, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Molybdenum Disulfide market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Powder

Crystals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Coating

Catalysts

Semiconductors

Lubricant

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Automotive and Transportation

Construction

Electronics

Chemicals

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Molybdenum Disulfide Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Molybdenum Disulfide market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

