Global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

The global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market was valued at USD 18.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 32 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Oxygen scavenger masterbatch preserves perishable items by significantly reducing the oxygen content in the plastics used in packaging. Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch, also known as oxygen absorbent masterbatch or additive, is used in active packaging applications to absorb oxygen from the food packaging environment and extend the shelf life of the item. It helps maintain the freshness, taste, and color of a range of packaged foods, including processed meats, pet snacks, packaged coffee powders, dried meats, and ready-to-eat meals. Increasing demand for meat & dairy products around the globe will propel oxygen scavenger masterbatch demand by 2025. The presence of oxygen in perishable food products has been found to affect the packaged food shelf life negatively. These trends are driving specialty masterbatch demand in the food packaging sector. Oxygen absorber masterbatch significantly reduces oxygen content within the packaging products and helps in extending the life of packaged food. Growing meat & dairy product consumption will drive the demand for smart and intelligent packaging, which will further increase oxygen absorber masterbatch market demand by 2025.

Another important growth driving factor is increasing technological innovation in the food and beverage packaging sector across the world. Some of the key trends include incorporating active and intelligent packaging in packaged food and beverages. Oxygen absorber additives are utilized in active and smart packaging applications to remove oxygen present within the packaging and to enhance shelf life & quality of food items. Changing consumer buying behavior related to packaged food along with growing demand for tamper-proof, portable, and resealable food packaging will positively affect oxygen scavenger masterbatch demand by 2026.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2440

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Clariant AG, Albis Plastic GmbH, Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft GmbH, NanoBioMatters Industries S.L, Tosaf Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., CSP Technologies, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc, and Berry Global, Inc.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

Product (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Organic Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch

Inorganic Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch

Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Meat, Poultry & Fish

Snacks & Confectionaries

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Others

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2440

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

To know more about the “Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oxygen-scavenger-masterbatch-market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Anionic Surfactants Market Share

Anionic Surfactants Market Growth

Anionic Surfactants Market Overview