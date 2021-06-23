Geocells Market Annual Sales,Size Analysis, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 430.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Government initiatives for sustainable infrastructure development

The global Geocells Market is expected to reach USD 738.6 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Geocells are durable, lightweight, and three-dimensional honeycomb-like structures that form a confinement system when filled with compacted non-cohesive soil.

Growth of the construction industry is one of the most significant factors influencing market growth.

The growth of the construction industry is one of the most significant factors influencing market growth. Geocells have a widespread application in infrastructural development activities, including construction of express highways, water dams, rail tracks, and airports. Construction of these massive structures over unconsolidated soil poses many challenges, which may be tackled by enhancing the engineering properties of the soil by the use of geocells. Besides, growing awareness pertaining to sustainable infrastructural development is anticipated to boost the market demand in the forecast period.

Availability of substitute products, such as geomembranes, along with the fluctuating price of raw materials, may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Global Geocells market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Geocells market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Geocells Market Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Strata Systems,

PRS Geo-Technologies,

Ten Cate,

TMP Geosynthetics,

Presto Geosystems,

Flexituff International Limited,

GEO Products LLC,

Alliance Geosynthetics,

Tensar International Limited,

and Geocell Systems Inc.,

among others.

Segmentation: Global Geocells Market

Based on Product Type:

Perforated

Non-Perforated

Based on Application:

Retention of Walls

Earth Reinforcement

Channel & Slope Protection

Others

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Conclusion: The Geocells Market report is a valuable source of guidance and direction. It is helpful for established businesses, new entrants in the Geocells market as well as individuals interested in the market. New Investment Feasibility analysis is included in the report.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By design type, perforated geocells held a substantial market share in 2018, as the perforations in the three-dimensional cells permit the passage of water, nutrients, and soil organisms. Further, this boosts plant growth and root interlock, which stabilizes the slope and soil mass, and assists landscape rehabilitation.

By application, earth reinforcement dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.6% in the forecast period. In earth reinforcement, by means of friction, the soil is transferred to the reinforcement and enables built up in the earth mass.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate of 7.9% in the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for the product in the growing construction industry, as well as infrastructural activities.

