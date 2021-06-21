Transcritical CO2 Systems Market Annual Sales,Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2026

The low impact of Transcritical CO2 system on the environment, regulations for phasing out harmful fluorinated refrigerants from the environment, and increasing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioners are key factors contributing to high CAGR of industry during the forecast period. However the lack of specialized handling equipment needed will be the major factor restraining the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Transcritical CO2 Systems Market was valued at USD 23.76 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 91.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0 %. CO2 is environmentally friendly, not flammable, economical and chemically inert and thus it is extensively used in refrigerators, heat pumps and air conditioners. Thermodynamic and transport properties of CO2 systems are superlative for its application in heat pumps and vapor compression refrigerating appliances. The key driver for the market is the low environmental impact of transcritical CO2 systems, stringent government regulations for elimination fluorinated refrigerants along with the low operating cost of the equipment.

Market Size – USD 23.76 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 18.0%, Market Trends –low environmental impact of transcritical CO2 systems, increasing demand for refrigerators and cooling systems

Competitive Landscape:

Under this section of the report, the leading companies and the company profiles have been detailed. The report’s competitive outlook comprises the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market players for optimal business expansion. The future financial outlook of these players has also been thoroughly assessed by leveraging avant-garde analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. A detailed supply and value chain analyses have also been entailed in the report.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

Shecco SPRL,

Mayekawa MSG. ,

Systems LMP,

Henry Technologies,

Baltimore Aircoil Company among others

Transcritical CO2 Systems Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Function:

Refrigeration

Heating

Air Conditioning

Based on Application:

Retail Supermarkets Hypermarkets

Heat Pumps

Transportation

Food Processing & Storage Facilities

Ice Skating Rings

Regional Outlook:

The report provides readers with an exhaustive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various Transcritical CO2 Systems market regions. It gathers significant data to predict the revenue share of each regional segment over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report includes a comprehensive study of the year-on-year growth rate of these regions. The leading key regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest:

European market includes the countries like Germany, Norway, Denmark, UK, Switzerland, and Sweden.

The cost of CO2 equipment is observed to decrease in various regions of the globe, thus helping the growth of this industry.

Utilization of these systems in heat pumps is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period

The equipment is also used in the food industry in the extraction of oils in bio-materials such as herbs, natural plants such as legumes and palms

On the basis of application, the retail segment is expected to be the largest application segment with 65.1% market share

The refrigeration segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period as this system of refrigeration is non-toxic and non-flammable and has a high safety rating

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

