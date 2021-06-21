Aesthetic Lasers Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026

The Aesthetic Lasers Market is forecast to grow from USD 798.4 Million in 2018 to USD 1.93 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased global warming resulting in severe skin damage and sunburn, increased use of oral contraceptives among women, and phototoxic drug use.

Technology advancement has enabled needle-free procedures, thereby boosting the rate of laser treatment adoption. As a preventive measure, young people also opt for cosmetic procedures and slow down the aging process.

Strict regulations are projected for cosmetic laser products to ensure increased device efficiency while treating the skin without adverse effects. In addition to the radiation safety performance standards defined by the Federal Regulations, laser device manufacturers must comply with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The increasing adoption of energy-based devices and market player’s low focus on aesthetic devices restrict this market’s growth.

In 2018, total cosmetic surgery expenditure was USD 13.22 Billion. There has been an increase of 43% in male participation over 5 years. This presents key companies in the market with an attractive opportunity to target men for non-operative cosmetic surgery.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Lumibird (France), IPG Photonics (US), Coherent (US), Lumentum (US), Epilog Laser (US), Jenoptik (US), Novanta (US), Trumpf (Germany), LaserStar (US), MKS Instruments (US) and others.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Multiplatform Laser Devices

Standalone Laser Devices Alexandrite Lasers Carbon Dioxide (Co2) Laser Diode Lasers Er:YAG (Erbium YAG) Laser Neodymium:Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet (Nd:YAG) Laser Pulsed Dye Lasers (PDL) Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

IPL Laser Treatment

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Noninvasive Tightening

Laser-Assisted Lipoplasty

Laser Hair Removal

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Private Surgery Centers/Clinics

Medical Spas & Centers

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Aesthetic Lasers market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Aesthetic Lasers market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Aesthetic Lasers Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Aesthetic Lasers market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

