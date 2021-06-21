Aesthetic Lasers Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026
Summary
The Aesthetic Lasers Market is forecast to grow from USD 798.4 Million in 2018 to USD 1.93 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased global warming resulting in severe skin […]
The Aesthetic Lasers Market is forecast to grow from USD 798.4 Million in 2018 to USD 1.93 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased global warming resulting in severe skin damage and sunburn, increased use of oral contraceptives among women, and phototoxic drug use.
Technology advancement has enabled needle-free procedures, thereby boosting the rate of laser treatment adoption. As a preventive measure, young people also opt for cosmetic procedures and slow down the aging process.
Strict regulations are projected for cosmetic laser products to ensure increased device efficiency while treating the skin without adverse effects. In addition to the radiation safety performance standards defined by the Federal Regulations, laser device manufacturers must comply with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The increasing adoption of energy-based devices and market player’s low focus on aesthetic devices restrict this market’s growth.
In 2018, total cosmetic surgery expenditure was USD 13.22 Billion. There has been an increase of 43% in male participation over 5 years. This presents key companies in the market with an attractive opportunity to target men for non-operative cosmetic surgery.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1366
The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include
Lumibird (France), IPG Photonics (US), Coherent (US), Lumentum (US), Epilog Laser (US), Jenoptik (US), Novanta (US), Trumpf (Germany), LaserStar (US), MKS Instruments (US) and others.
The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.
The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Multiplatform Laser Devices
- Standalone Laser Devices
- Alexandrite Lasers
- Carbon Dioxide (Co2) Laser
- Diode Lasers
- Er:YAG (Erbium YAG) Laser
- Neodymium:Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet (Nd:YAG) Laser
- Pulsed Dye Lasers (PDL)
- Others
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- IPL Laser Treatment
- Laser Skin Resurfacing
- Noninvasive Tightening
- Laser-Assisted Lipoplasty
- Laser Hair Removal
End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Hospitals
- Private Surgery Centers/Clinics
- Medical Spas & Centers
- Others
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1366
The report focuses on evaluation of the Aesthetic Lasers market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Aesthetic Lasers market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:
- North America
- Canada
- U.S.
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- Rest of EU
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- A.E
- Rest of MEA
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aesthetic-lasers-market
Key Advantages of the Aesthetic Lasers Market Report:
- Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Aesthetic Lasers market
- Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors
- Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis
- Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth
- Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market
- Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1366
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.
Explore our related report from different Publications:
Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth
Thoracic Catheters Market Share
Medical Stethoscopes Market Analysis
https://newsinpaphos.com/