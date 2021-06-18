Insecticides Market Size, Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2028

According to a recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global home insecticides market size was valued at USD 13.97 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to exceed USD 25.85 Billion in terms of revenue, delivering a CAGR of 8.0% over 2021-2028. Rise in incidence of vector-borne diseases, favourable government initiatives promoting the usage of household insecticides, and advancements in insecticide discharge technology such as aerosols, gels and sprays, are the key factors driving market growth.

Market Size – USD 13.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.0%, Market Trends- Surging demand for non-toxic home insecticides.

Surging demand for natural insecticide products, coupled with increasing focus of industry players to introduce pleasant fragrances and eliminate foul odor from home insecticide will bolster market growth through 2028.

Further Key Findings from the Report:

Prominent players in the global home insecticides market are Spectrum Brands, SC Johnson, Shogun Organics Ltd, Bayers AG, Nicols, BASF SE, Aristo Biotech and Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products, Zapi SpA, Bharat Group, HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, Walco-Linck Company, FMC, Natural Insecto Products Inc, Gharda Chemicals Ltd, and AIMCO pesticides Limited, among others.

A German-based leading agrochemicals company, Bayers AG made an investment of USD 2.89 Million to establish a new Ethiprole (an insecticide that is effective against a wide range of insects) manufacturing plant in Gujarat on 12th November, 2020. Ethiprole. The new facility at Vapi, Gujarat will cater to domestic demand as well as exports across Latin America, and the Asia Pacifc.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments over 2018-2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data, has segmented the global home insecticides market on the basis of type, composition, distribution channel, packaging, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Mosquito & Fly Control Aerosol Electric Coil Others

Rodent Control Aerosol Baits

Termite Control Aerosol Others

Bedbugs & Beetle Control Aerosol Others

Others Aerosol Others



Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Natural Citronella Oil Geraniol Others

Synthetic N,N-Diethyl-Meta-Toluamide (DEET) Hydroxyethyl Isobutyl Piperidine Carboxylate (Picaridine) Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Drug stores

Online Stores

Neighborhood Stores

Others

Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Small

Medium

Large

