Water-Based Adhesive Market Manufacturers,Business Scenario Analysis ,Sales Revenue, till 2026

Water-based adhesives mainly used to bond dissimilar substrates in various application such as paper & packaging, tapes & labels, woodworking, building & construction, and automotive & transportation. Demand for water-based adhesives is expected to gain traction owing to its significant properties such as flexibility, low cost, quick set, and strong bonds the demand for the water-based adhesive market is anticipated to dominate the water-based adhesive market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Water-Based Adhesives Market was valued at USD 15.08 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.35 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. water-based adhesive market is expected to witness for significant growth during the forecast period owing to its useful application in several end-use industries. Additionally, A rise in environmental and safety issues has further enhanced the growth of the market as the water-based adhesive is low in VOC.

Market Size – USD 15.08 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6 %, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Water-Based Adhesives

A wide range of key end-users earned by the global water-based adhesive market such as those operating in the construction, automotive, and packaging segments are expected to augment the measure of demand during the coming forecast year. Furthermore, a global water-based adhesive market expected impressive growth while riding on various advantages offered by the products, including zero-emission, improved heat resistance, and no residual order.

The Water-Based Adhesive market report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the Water-Based Adhesive market. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

Henkel AG & Company,

KGaA,

Arkema,

Sika AG,

B. Fuller Company,

DowDupont,

3M,

DIC Corporation,

Ashland Inc.,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

and PPG Industries, Inc.

and among others.

Water-Based Adhesive Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE)

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

Based on Application:

Tapes & Labels

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive & Transportation

Others (consumer & DIY, leather & footwear, sports & leisure, and assembly)

The regional analysis offers a complete overview of the regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Water-based adhesives market is growing at a CAGR of 6.3 %in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 5.4 % and 5.1 % CAGR, respectively. High water-based adhesives demand across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, PAE segment is the dominating of water-based adhesives market, which holds 27.5% of the global market. The rising demand and new technologies have boosted the market of the water-based adhesives.

VAE segment of the water-based adhesives market is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.9%.

Based on application, Tapes and tables segment of the water-based adhesives market was valued at USD 2.63 billion and is expected reach USD 4.44 billion by 2026 and also exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.7% in the forecasts period.

Increasing per capita consumption, significant growth in industrialization in the emerging region is estimated to boost the building and construction segment of the water-based adhesives market. The sector is expected to hold more than one-third of market value share in the global market and is expected to dominate the same during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for approximately one-third of market value share in the global water-based adhesive market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe.

