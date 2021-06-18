Fire Protection Material Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights and Forecast 2027

The global Fire Protection Material Market for Construction is forecast to reach USD 8.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the construction sector for the use of fire protection materials, as they delay the spread of flames, toxic fumes, and smoke, and give ample amount of time to carry-on with the evacuation methods. However, due to the use of costly raw materials, the high prices of fire safety materials are steadily arising the need for exploring and adopting other products as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation and hence, will be hampering the market demand.

Key participants include 3M, BASF Coating GmbH, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Hempel A/S, Pilkington Group Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Hilti, Akzo Nobel N.V, and Rectorseal, among others.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of the construction sector for commercial purposes over a broad aspect; therefore, augmenting the demand for the market product. Furthermore, intensive research and development increase the cost of the final product, which makes the materials expensive to a considerable section of consumers, especially those of underdeveloped and developing countries, and hence is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

The use of the Fire Protection Material is supported by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Directorate General Civil Defence & Fire Services (DGCD), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), of the Indian Government, thereby boosting the demand for the product in the market. The Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka to establish an Advanced Polymer Design and Development Research Laboratory in Bengaluru, which would also help India tackle various global issues such as the need for flame retardant polymers, lightweight components and high-performance coatings for multiple industries. Scientists at China’s University of Science and Technology have produced a new fire-retardant building material that can withstand flames of about 1,300 degrees Celsius without disintegration. A research team has developed a composite aerogel with low thermal conductivity and excellent resistance to fire. The composite is highly durable, porous, and displays better fire-resistance than current insulation materials, such as expanded polystyrene and glass wool. Moreover, other nations such as China, Japan, and the United States are also supported by their respective government, which help them to withhold their position in the market, raising the potential to increase the expenditure in the Fire Protection Material sector.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Fire Protection Material Market for Construction on the basis of type, end-use, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sealants

Mortar

Spray

Sheets/Boards

Putty

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Active fire protection materials

Passive fire protection materials

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Fire Protection Material Market for Construction Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fire Protection Material Market for Construction Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing public awareness regarding safety of residences and workplaces

4.2.2.2. Increasing fire safety codes and growth in construction activities.

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for passive fire protection systems fueled by stringent building codes and fire safety policies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High price of fire protection materials due to use of expensive raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued…

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

