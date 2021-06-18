Mycoplasma Testing Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

The global Mycoplasma Testing market was valued at USD 541.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.42 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 12.6%. Mycoplasma is the smallest discovered species of bacteria, mostly developed through the de-generative evolution from Gram-positive bacteria. Mycoplasma bacterial cell lacks a cell wall and can either be parasitic or saprotrophic. Though, there are around 200 different types of mycoplasma bacteria, most of them are harmless. Only 5 out of 200 cause severe infections in humans, which include Mycoplasma pneumonia, Mycoplasma genitalium, Mycoplasma hominis, Ureaplasma urealyticum, and Ureaplasma parvum. Different species of mycoplasma cause different diseases in the human body. For example, Mycoplasma pneumonia affects the throat and lungs, while Mycoplasma genitalium is associated with urethra infection.

Key Companies in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Roche Diagnostics, American Type Culture Collection, Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., PromoCell GmbH, Norgen Biotek Corp., GenBio, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and InvivoGen, among others.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Instruments

Kits & Reagents PCR Assay Nucleic Acid Detection Elimination Kits & Reagent Stains Standards & Controls Others

Services

Others

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

PCR

ELISA

Direct Assay

Indirect Assay

DNA Staining

Microbial Culture Techniques

Enzymatic Methods

Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cell Line Testing

Virus Testing

End of Production Cells Testing

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Cell Banks

Others

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

