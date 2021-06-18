Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

High number of diseases due to rise in geriatric population, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favourable research funding scenario for development of PoC testing devices are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics during forecast period.

The Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market is witnessing a remarkable growth owing to an increase in the demands for the products and a tremendous shift in consumer preferences. The high demand is concentrated in the European and North American countries. The report on Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the recent advancements in the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics industry and trends driving the growth of the market. The report offers the segmentation of the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The report is updated with the latest trends and economic scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact analysis of the pandemic is described in the report. A comprehensive analysis of the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the market, along with a post-COVID-19 scenario, is included in the report.

Some of the key players operating in the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market include:

Abbott, AccuBioTech, BioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Chembio Diagnostics, Danaher, EKF Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Instrumentation Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Nova, PTS Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostic, Siemens Healthineers, Sinocare Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Trinity Biotech, Trividia Health Inc., QIAGEN and Quidel.

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Glucose Monitoring Products Strips Meters Lancets & Lancing Devices

Cardiometabolic Testing Products Cardiac Marker Testing Products Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing Products HBA1C Testing Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products Influenza Testing Products HIV Testing Products Hepatitis C Testing Products Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Products Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Products Respiratory Infection Testing Products Tropical Disease Testing Products Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

Coagulation Testing Products

PT/INR Testing Products

Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Products

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Fertility Testing Products

Tumour/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Haematology Testing Products

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products

Fecal Occult Testing Products

Other POC Products

Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Agglutination assays

Biosensors

Dipsticks

Lateral Flow Assays

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Solid phase

Prescription Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Prescription-based Testing

OTC Testing

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Professional Diagnostic Centres

Clinical Laboratories (Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings)

Hospitals/Critical Care Centres

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Other End Users

Beneficial Aspects of the Report:

Global and region forecast of the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market from 2020-2027

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications

Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide a better understanding of the market and competitive players

Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends

Research Methodology:

The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.

