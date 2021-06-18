Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size – USD 8.73 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.7%, Market trends –Growth of environment-friendly coating technologies.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Automotive Refinish Coatings market players.

Strict regulations regarding the products which contain VOC is hindering the market growth. The usage of VOC-containing products releases VOCs resulting to smog and air pollution. To enhance air quality, governments of many countries have implemented a series of control measures.

Competitors Are: The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Matrix System Automotive Finishes, Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, and Berger Paints India Ltd., among others.

The global Automotive Refinish Coatings market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Automotive Refinish Coatings market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Automotive Refinish Coatings market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The Automotive Refinish Coatings market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Automotive Refinish Coatings report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Automotive Refinish Coatings industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Automotive Refinish Coatings market and its key segment.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Epoxy Alkyd Polyurethane Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Primer Basecoat Clearcoat Activator Filler Putty

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solvent-borne Coatings Water-borne Coatings UV-cured Coatings

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Metal Plastic Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial vehicles Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Passenger vehicles Compact Executive Luxury Two-Wheeler

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S Canada Europe Germany K France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



