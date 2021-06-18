Iris Recognition Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Global Iris Recognition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.88 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of iris recognition system (IRS) in government identity systems and smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been observed across all the sectors in all the industries. The economic landscape has been dynamically altered owing to the crisis, and a change in the demands and trends has also been observed. The report studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyses the key changes in the trends and growth patterns. It also provides an estimation of the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the overall growth of the industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The smartphone & tablet sub-segment is growing with the fastest growth rate of 12.6% during the projected era with extensive implementation in the smartphone industry, owing to the incorporation of the iris scanners in the smartphones for their higher accuracy & precision in the multimodal multiple biometrics three-dimensional sensing system that drastically reduces the chances of replication or duplicity.

The developing regions including China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the smartphone & electronic devices and growing incidences of security threats, and a huge concern for the personal authentication along with a higher economic development & government initiatives against the public security breaching in the developing countries especially, deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Iris ID Systems Inc., M2SYS Technology, Honeywell International Inc., IRITECH INC., Safran SA, EyeLock LLC, Aware Inc., Thales Group, and IrisGuard UK Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Iris Recognition Market on the basis of Product, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Iris Scanners Smartphone & Tablets Wearable Gadgets Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Consumer Electronics Government & Defense Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT & Telecommunication Retail and E-commerce Human Resource Healthcare Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Identity management and Access Control Time Monitoring E-Payment

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Hardware Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Unimodal Biometric Systems Multimodal Biometric Systems



Regional Analysis:

The global Iris Recognition market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Iris Recognition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Iris Recognition Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of security breaches

4.2.2.2. Extensive proliferation of smartphone industry

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & implementation of iris recognition system (IRS) in them

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising cases of identity data losses

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Iris Recognition Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Iris Scanners

5.1.2. Smartphone & Tablets

5.1.3. Wearable Gadgets

5.1.4. Others

Continued…!

