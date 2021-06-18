Power to Gas Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Power to Gas Market will be worth USD 68.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity owing to rapid urbanization. Both the transportation and industrial sector has increasingly adopted renewable sources of energy. Moreover, the increasing preferences of the industrial segment towards cleaner sources of energy in order to reduce their dependency on fossil fuel-based power generation and be more energy efficient in the future is expected to drive the demand of the system over the forecast period.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been observed across all the sectors in all the industries. The economic landscape has been dynamically altered owing to the crisis, and a change in the demands and trends has also been observed. The report studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyses the key changes in the trends and growth patterns. It also provides an estimation of the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the overall growth of the industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/186

Key Highlights From The Report

The electrolysis segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period and accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The growing consumption of hydrogen in the transportation sector due to its higher efficiency and lower emission levels properties has resulted in the growth of the segment.

The Industrial segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to their increasing initiatives of utilizing cleaner sources of energy in order to be energy efficient in the future.

Europe region accounted for the largest market share of the Power to gas market in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The growth of the region is mainly due to the presence of the key market players like ITM Power, Siemens, McPhy Energy, and many others.

Key participants include ITM Power, Hydrogenics, Siemens, Nel Hydrogen, McPhy Energy, MAN Energy Solutions, Carbotech, SoCalGas, Uniper, and ThyssenKrupp, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Power to Gas Market on the basis of Technology, End-User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Methanation (Power-to- methane) Electrolysis (Power-to- Hydrogen)

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Utilities Commercial Industrial



Regional Analysis:

The global Power to Gas market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/186

Key Benefits of the Global Power to Gas Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast estimation and assessment of the Global Power to Gas Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Power to Gas Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Power to Gas Market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Power to Gas Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Power to Gas Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Reduction in the cost of solar and wind energy generation

4.2.2.2. Increasing initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint

4.2.2.3. Growing demand of renewable sources of energy

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand of hydrogen in the transportation sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints

4.2.3.2. High cost of the Power-Gas systems

4.2.3.3. Loss of Energy and low efficiency

4.2.3.4. Availability of low cost batteries

4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Power to Gas Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Methanation (Power-to- methane)

5.1.2. Electrolysis (Power-to- Hydrogen)

Chapter 6. Power to Gas Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Utilities

6.1.2. Commercial

6.1.3. Industrial

Continued…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/power-to-gas-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your requirements.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Ammunition Market By Type (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars, Launchers), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-defense), By Caliber (Small, Medium, High), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Lethality (Lethal, Less-lethal), By Component (Fuzes & Primers, Propellants, Bases, Projectiles & Warheads), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Small Arms Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Revolver, Pistol, Shotgun, Rifles, Machine Gun), By Caliber (9 mm, 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 12.7 mm, 14.5 mm), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Action (Automatic, Semi-automatic), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Light Weapons Market By Type (Rifles & Machine Guns, Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers, Grenades & Landmines Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles, Light Anti-Tank Weapons), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Military Robots Market By Platform, By Operation Mode, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Cancer Imaging Systems Market By Imaging Systems, By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs