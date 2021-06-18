Adaptive Cruise Control Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Adaptive Cruise Control Market is forecasted to be worth USD 62.36 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The adaptive cruise control market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced technology to avoid rear-end collisions and rising preference for automated vehicles to eases the other activities while driving. Besides, the increasing government initiatives for implementing low emission and energy-efficient vehicles is expected to boost market growth shortly.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been observed across all the sectors in all the industries. The economic landscape has been dynamically altered owing to the crisis, and a change in the demands and trends has also been observed. The report studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyses the key changes in the trends and growth patterns. It also provides an estimation of the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the overall growth of the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. acquired Mapper.ai. This acquisition will enhance the capabilities of Velodyne for adaptive cruise control and advanced driver assistance systems.

The passenger car segment is forecasted to hold the largest market throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 21.2% owing to the growing demand for fuel-efficient cars.

Due to the presence of key market leaders like Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, and Continental AG, the European region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

North America region is accounted for the second-largest market and is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period due to the government initiatives to implement energy-efficient vehicles.

Key participants include DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Magna International Inc, Autoliv Inc., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Mando Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Adaptive Cruise Control Market on the basis of vehicle, type, technology, and region:

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Vehicle Passenger Car

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Assisting Systems Multi-Sensor Systems Predictive Systems

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) LiDAR Image Ultrasonic Radar



Regional Analysis:

The global Adaptive Cruise Control market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising cases of road accidents

4.2.2.2. The increasing demand for safety features

4.2.2.3. The increasing government initiatives for implementing autonomous vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Adverse weather conditions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Vehicle Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Vehicle Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Commercial Vehicle

5.1.2. Passenger Car

Chapter 6. Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Assisting Systems

6.1.2. Multi-Sensor Systems

6.1.3. Predictive Systems

Continued…!

