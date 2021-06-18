Jet Lag Therapy Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition. There has a wide range of advancements throughout the development of recent trend setting technologies that possess properties that prevent symptoms with less effects, as compared to traditional product such as prescription drugs and melatonin.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been observed across all the sectors in all the industries. The economic landscape has been dynamically altered owing to the crisis, and a change in the demands and trends has also been observed. The report studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyses the key changes in the trends and growth patterns. It also provides an estimation of the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the overall growth of the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In July 2019, Vanda Pharmaceuticals received the FDA approval as a part of its ongoing review of Vanda’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon). The drug was developed in order to treat Jet Lag Disorder especially for eastward trans-meridian travelers.

The medical devices segment, especially the wearable devices has been gaining traction over the years and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that wearable devices are versatile in nature (in terms of relevance and portability) and are majorly preferred by athletes. attributable to their advancements inside the essential style, thereby, giving a good vary of choices for numerous end-user teams. Furthermore, products like Neuroon, Re-Timer conjointly demonstrates a formidable growth and is expected to continue growing in the future, with growing awareness and emergence of jetlag therapy market across developed countries like US and Japan.

The cabin crew segment is poised to grow considerably at a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecasted period. The latest commercial aircrafts cross time zones at nearly the same rate as the earth rotates, and it is the result of these trans-meridian transitions that ultimately leads to the rapid time zone change syndrome also known as jet lag. Jet lag may often lead to short-term memory and poor decision-making; thereby affecting the overall functioning of the cabin crew, if neglected constantly. To cater to the problem, major airlines throughout the globe are trying to find viable solutions for jet lag, by exploring new forms of solutions for managing the passengers’ as well as their employees’ alertness levels.

Key participants include Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Jet Lag Therapy Market on the product, distribution channel, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prescription Drugs Melatonin Herbal and Natural Products Medical Devices Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Over the Counter Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Business Travelers Cabin Crew Athletes Seasonal Travelers Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Jet Lag Therapy market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/jet-lag-therapy-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your requirements.

