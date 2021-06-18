Research Antibodies Industry Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Statistics, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global research antibodies market is projected to be worth USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for research antibodies is witnessing a high demand due to its growing application in neurobiology, infectious diseases, oncology, stem cells, and immunology, among others. Increased investments in research in the field of stem cells is also a crucial growth factor of the Research Antibodies market.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been observed across all the sectors in all the industries. The economic landscape has been dynamically altered owing to the crisis, and a change in the demands and trends has also been observed. The report studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyses the key changes in the trends and growth patterns. It also provides an estimation of the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the overall growth of the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, a leading market player, Abcam PLC, announced the acquisition of the Immunology and Proteomics business of Expedeon that comprises TGR Biosciences and Innova. The acquisition will provide Abcam access to Expedeon’s immunology and proteomics products and support.

Primary antibodies, in immunoassays, are of major importance to bind to the target antigen. These antibodies bind those antigen, protein, or any substance that is intended to be researched or studied.

Western blots have the capacity to detect the protein’s pictogram level in a sample. It also enables it to be used in several applications, such as an effective diagnostic tool. It helps in direct labeling of primary antibodies, removing any need for secondary antibodies.

Key participants include Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of antibody type, product, application, technology, end-users, and region:

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Monoclonal Polyclonal

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oncology Infectious Diseases Stem Cells Neurobiology Immunology Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Western Blotting Flow Cytometry Immunofluorescence Immunohistochemistry Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay Immunoprecipitation Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms Academic & Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations



Regional Analysis:

The global Research Antibodies market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Research Antibodies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Research Antibodies Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. A rise in research activities in neurobiology and stem cells’ field

4.2.2.2. Growing prevalence of cancer

4.2.2.3. Growth of the biopharmaceutical industry

4.2.2.4. Increased R&D activities funding

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with Research Antibodies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Research Antibodies Market By Antibody Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Antibody Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Monoclonal

5.1.2. Polyclonal

Chapter 6. Research Antibodies Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Primary Antibodies

6.1.2. Secondary Antibodies

Chapter 7. Research Antibodies Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Oncology

7.1.2. Infectious Diseases

7.1.3. Stem Cells

7.1.4. Neurobiology

7.1.5. Immunology

7.1.6. Others

Continued…!

