Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.47 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.7%. Surgical robotics and navigation is an advanced technology, primarily used in neurosurgery. In Robotic surgery, surgeons use the computer to control small instruments attached to a robot it is also known as computer guided minimally invasive surgery. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method. To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform. For instance, Versius Robotic System from CMR Surgical a UK based company has been used by NHS surgeons for minimal access surgery (MAS) in 2019. The portable design of robotic device permits free movement within ward and between various hospitals also help easy access in keyhole surgery.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Medrobotics (U.S.), Procept BioRobotics (U.S.), Verb Surgical (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), BrainLab (Germany), Titan Medical (Canada), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Globus Medical (U.S.), Auris Health (U.S.), TransEnterix (U.S.), Globus Medical (U.S.), CMR Surgical (U.K), Getinge (Sweden), Blue Belt Technologies (U.S.), ELMED Medical(U.S.), are the key layers in Surgical Robotics and Navigation market

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery Navigation

Spinal Surgical Navigation

ENT Surgical Navigation

Orthopedic Surgical Navigation

Robotic-Assisted Spinal Surgery Systems

Robotic-Assisted Neurosurgery System

Robotic Radiosurgery System

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics Others



Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

