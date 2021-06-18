Construction Lubricants Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market.

Construction Lubricants Market Size – USD 13.40 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – The booming infrastructure industry.

The global construction lubricants market is forecast to reach USD 18.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Construction equipment, such as dump trucks, bulldozers, and shovels, among others, are subjected to harsh conditions. Exposure to extreme heat, moisture, cold, dust, and dirt can lead to equipment failure. Lubrication of the equipment can help eliminate the downtime and reduce the operating costs, keeping the lubricant contaminant-free.

The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for construction lubricants during the forecast period. Moreover, the worldwide demand for high-efficiency and quality lubricants will contribute to the growth of the market.

The construction industry in Europe contributes to the growth of the global market. Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom are expected to witness the fastest growth rates for the consumption of lubricants, owing to the increasing commercial and public infrastructure investments. The growing infrastructure projects and the modernization of the transport infrastructure in the Eastern European countries are expected to be the driving factors for the growth of the market in the region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the base oils, the mineral oil accounts for the largest market share of ~55% in the year 2018. The mineral base oil is developed directly from crude oil. It has outstanding properties that allow it to provide lubrication at high temperatures, as well as maintaining its stability over long periods. Mineral oil is a less expensive choice for the end-users, owing to its simpler production process.

Synthetic oil is forecasted to grow with the highest rate of 4.6% during the forecast period. Synthetic oils have low-temperature pump-ability, are more robust, and have improved stability at high temperatures. Synthetic oils also minimize overall wear and tear of components by lubricating them more effectively during cold start-ups.

Synthetic oils reduce wastage by reducing both waste oil and evaporative loss. They are proven to be a cleaner product, which means fewer emissions, reducing the impact on the environment.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to the region’s rapid expenditure in construction and infrastructure, particularly in China, India, and Japan.

The rapid growth in the demand for base oil will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. The rising population, growing industrialization, and urbanization, coupled with the expanding chemicals & materials, construction, food processing, and other industries in the region will also escalate the growth of the market.

Key participants include Lukoil, Petrochina Company, Indian Oil Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Sinopec, Morris Lubricants, Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC., Valvoline, Penrite Oil, ENI SPA, Liqui Moly GmbH, Lubrication Engineers, Inc., Addinol Lube Oil GmbH, Lubricating Specialties Company, FUCHS, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., Southern Lubrication (Pvt) Ltd., AFRILUBE, QALCO, and Leahy-Wolf, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global construction lubricants market on the basis of lubricant type, base oil, end-use, and region:

Lubricant type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hydraulic Fluid

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF)

Others

Base oil Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil Hydrocracking Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Esters Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)



End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Material Handling Equipment

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Earthmoving Equipment Excavators Crawler Excavators Mini Excavators Wheeled Excavators Loaders Wheeled Loaders Skid-Steer Loaders Dozers Motor Graders Others

Others

Objectives of the report:

To study the current impact of COVID-19 on leading segments of the industry and to project changes in the sector due to the pandemic. To calculate the market size, in both value and volume, and CAGR for the base year and the forecast period. To study the technological advancements in the sector in recent years and the technological pipeline and project the impact of the pandemic on technological advancements and spending by companies. To conduct a regional analysis by considering market presence in the leading regions. To study key trends observed in the historical analysis and speculate future trends. To assess the region expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years and key factors contributing to the overall revenue. To highlight the existing growth opportunities, challenges, risks, drivers, and constraints expected to affect the market in the coming years. To profile leading companies in the industry, along with their product portfolios and strategic alliances.

The Construction Lubricants Market report is updated with the latest economic scenario with the value, drivers, constraints, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to assess the leading companies.

