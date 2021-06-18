Antiscalants Market Growth, Demand, Emerging Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Application & Forecast to 2027 | Reports And Data

The global Antiscalants market is forecast to reach USD 4.16 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Antiscalant is used extensively in membrane treatments, pipeline transportation, desalination products, and for water processing. The growing demand for antiscalants from end-users such as Chemical, Power, and Water Treatment plants owing to its cost-effective and superior properties is driving the growth of the market.

Key participants include Clariant AG, General Electric Co., Kemira OYJ, Solvay SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, BWA Water Additives, The DOW Chemical Co, Ict Inc., and Avista Technologies, among others.

The focus of manufacturing units on water quality is projected to play a crucial role in the development of water treatment facilities. It eventually means a lesser carbon footprint, cost-saving, and other better properties. Investment in the innovation of new products and technology for water treatment like oxidation ditch and sequencing batch reactors are among the major reasons for the growth of the antiscalant market.

China is the largest consumer and manufacturer of antiscalants owing to the utilization of the product in the oil and gas industry. China has an untapped opportunity in the coal gasification and power sector. Expansion of these sectors can push the growth of the antiscalant market in the country. Growing industrialization in the city and rapid urbanization has led to an increased need for energy and cost-effective solutions for clean water supply. As antiscalants are a cost-effective solution for wastewater treatments, this demand will continue to rise in the coming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Phosphates held a larger share of 24.9% in the year 2019. It is commonly used for water treatment along with scale and corrosion inhibitors, and iron sequestrants. It is also effective at low concentrations and can be used as a stabilizer in the manufacture of bleaching agents. It is also used for the reduction of carbonate deposition.

Antiscalant uses threshold inhibition to maintain the supersaturated solution of soluble salts. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Industrial water treatment held a significant share. The rise in demand for antiscalants from core industries such as mining, power, oil, and gas are propelling the demand for the market. The market product is highly preferred in water and wastewater treatment.

The Asia Pacific has a high demand for antiscalants owing to the rise in the number of automotive, availability of cost-effective labor, and increase in the exploration of oil and gas. The region is forecasted to hold a market share of 59.1% in the year 2027.

