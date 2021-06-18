Medical Elastomers Market Sales,Size, Key Market Players, SWOT, Growth Analysis, 2020–2026

The growing popularity of the use of plastic materials for medical devices is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 6.12 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – The demand for high-quality healthcare facilities.

The global Medical Elastomers Market is forecast to reach USD 10.48 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity of the use of plastic materials for medical devices is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. The ever increasing demand for high-quality healthcare facilities in various countries will also govern the demand for elastomers in the healthcare sector.

Elastomers are available in a wide range of durometer ranges and offer excellent heat and chemical resistance. Elastomer tubing is resistant to many environmental factors such as UV radiation, chemicals, temperature, and x-rays. Their use in medical applications is driven by the fact they resist adhering to body tissue and do not support microbial growth. They can be sterilized with a variety of methods with minimal performance degradation or changes in mechanical properties.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

DowDuPoint Inc.,

BASF SE,

Royal DSM,

Solvay SA,

Celanese Corporation,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Trelleborg AB,

Polyone Corporation,

RTP Company,

Kuraray Co., Ltd.,

and Foster Corporation,

among others.

Medical Elastomers Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Thermoset Elastomers

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Based on End-Use:

Medical Tubes

Catheters

Syringes

Implants

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Among the technology, the injection molding accounts for the largest market share of ~37% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to grow with the highest rate of 7.7% during the forecast period. Injection molding can be done with a variety of materials, including thermoset elastomers and polymers. The technology provides advantages of fast production, low labor costs, design flexibility, high-output production, and others.

Thermoplastic elastomers are forecasted to grow with the highest rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. Thermoplastic materials have the potential to be recyclable as they can be molded, extruded, and reused. Depending on the environmental conditions, these materials have outstanding thermal properties and material stability when exposed to a broad range of temperatures and non-polar materials. They consume less energy to produce, can be colored easily by most dyes, and allow economic quality control.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, owing to the region’s rapid expenditure in medical facilities, particularly in China, India, and Japan.

The rapid growth in the demand for technology will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. The rising population, growing industrialization, and urbanization, coupled with the expanding chemicals & materials, construction, food processing, and other industries in the region will also escalate the growth of the market. The healthcare sectors in China and India will result in a large number of new hospital construction projects and thus increasing the demand for medical and surgical equipment.

