Double Sided Tape Market Sales,Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026

The increasing demand for double sided tapes in various industries, such as construction, packaging, and others boost the market demand.

Market Size – USD 9.82 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – The growing demand for high-strength double-sided tapes.

The global Double Sided Tape Market is forecast to reach USD 16.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for double sided tapes in various industries, such as construction, packaging, and others boosts the market demand. The growing demand for high-strength double-sided tape will also contribute to the growth of the market.

Double-sided foam tapes are used for permanent or temporary fastening, acoustic dampening, packaging, thermal insulation, and gap filling. They are made of open-cell or closed-cell materials, coated with different types of pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs), and are available in a variety of thicknesses. The performance properties of double-sided tapes include vibration dampening, compensation for uneven surfaces, shock absorption, and thermal sealing between substrates at different temperatures. They can also be used as seals to prevent the passage of moisture, gases, air, and humidity.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of This Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1925

Double Sided Tape Market Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

3M Company,

Lintec Corporation,

Shurtape Technologies, LLC,

Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Nichiban Co. Ltd.,

Nitto Denko Corporation,

TESA SE,

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.,

Toyochem Co. Ltd,

Scapa Group Plc,

Industrias Tuk, Mactac, LLC,

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics,

Atp Adhesive Systems AG,

Ajit Industries,

and Toyochem Co. Ltd,

among others.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1925

Segmentation: Global Double Sided Tape Market

Based on Product Type:

Silicone

Rubber

Acrylic

Others

Based on Technology:

Solvent-based

Water-based

Hot-Melt

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/double-sided-tape-market

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Among the technology, the hot-melt accounts for the largest market share of ~43% in the year 2018. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Hot-melt adhesive tapes form a lasting and robust bond, well-suited to applications that need a long-lasting adhesive. Humidity, moisture, and other environmental conditions have minimal effect on the durability of the bond. This makes the adhesives appropriate for outdoor repairs, or crafts intended to be exposed to water. Moreover, these adhesive tapes have minimal waste and are made of extremely safe compounds.

The acrylic adhesive tapes account for the largest market share of ~32% in the year 2018. Acrylic adhesive tapes are used for a wide range of substrates. They provide durability, transmittance, UV resistance, and reasonable temperature resistance. Acrylic adhesive tapes are mainly for sealing, bonding, or surface protection applications.

The silicone adhesive tapes are forecasted to grow with the CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Silicones adhesive tapes provide temperature cycling resistance, flexibility, chemical resistance, and a wide range of possible material properties. Silicone adhesive tapes are significantly more expensive as compared to other adhesive tapes, but due to their excellent high-temperature performance, these tapes are ideal for splicing tapes, masking tapes, and polyimide tapes.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read More Related Reports:

Returnable Packaging Market

Chemical Surface Treatment Market

Water-Based Adhesive Market