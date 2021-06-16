Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size, Share, Key Players, Industry Dynamics and Forecast to 2027 | Reports And Data

The global Cosmetic Chemicals Market is forecast to reach USD 27.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is anticipated to witness an increase in demand from ethnic groups. Moreover, a rise in disposable income, coupled with growing awareness, will propel the demand for the market. In countries like the U.S., the annual per capita income was USD 33,706 in 2018, and it rose to USD 45,646 in 2019, which will allow people to spend more on quality products. People in the present world are becoming highly competitive; therefore, they have become very conscious about their personalities. Hence looking young and fit has become a primary issue of concern. Such issues of looking dynamic will propel the growth of this market.

Key participants include BASF SE, Stepan Company, Cargill, Incorporated, P&G Chemicals, Symrise, DOW, Givaudan, Croda International Plc, Genomatica, Inc, and COBIOSA, among others.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3389

Increasing investment in the research and development for cost-efficient products with the usage of available natural sources of raw material will further enhance the market growth. Moreover, these products are generally premium priced due to their attached psychological desire related to health benefits, which will further propel growth among populations with rising disposable incomes. As regions like the U.S. and Europe have populations possessing high disposable incomes, they are estimated to register higher growth rates.

The most significant application of this chemical is in dermatology. The rates of air pollution across the globe are rising due to industrialization and urbanization, and it causes early skin aging, dryness, wrinkles, acne, pigmentation, cellular damage, and hair fall. The rise in health issues caused by air pollution has encouraged both young and elderly populations to use cosmetics chemicals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Cosmetic Chemicals Market on the basis of product, application, function, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surfactants

Film Formers

Emollients & Moisturizers

Preservatives

Colorants & Pigments

Emulsifying & Thickening Agents

Single-Use Additives

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hair Care

Skin Care

Oral Care

Color Cosmetics

Toiletries

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Moisturizing Agent

Cleansing Agent

Coloring Agent

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cosmetic-chemicals-market

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Cosmetic Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cosmetic Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for ethnic groups

4.2.2.2. Rise in purchasing power

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3389

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Reports-

Casting and Splinting Market Size

Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Nano-enabled Packaging Market Growth

Thermal Insulation Coating Market Outlook

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370