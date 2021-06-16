Explosion Proof Equipment Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report is refurbished with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Explosion Proof Equipment market.The pandemic and subsequent social restrictions have dynamically changed the market and impacted the economic scenario of the market through disruptions in the supply chains, financial difficulties, and changes in the demands and trends of the industry.

The Explosion Proof Equipment market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. The rising willingness to improve protection in industrialized areas is expected to further augment the market growth. Besides, The increasing concern for preventing explosions among several industries is also expected to boost the market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Rockwell Automation Inc. has announced the acquisition of Oylo, a privately held supplier of industrial cybersecurity systems. In this rapidly developing market, the acquisition of Oylo further increases Rockwell’s global distribution platform and extends the range of cybersecurity services applicable to the industrial market.

Throughout the forecast timeframe, the prevention segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 5.8%. It is the only appropriate protection method for Zone 0, and it functions in the context of Zone 1 or 2.

For the forecast timeframe, the gas explosion protection expected to be the largest market in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market as dangerous areas such as Zone 0, Zone 1, and Zone 2 can be protected by this.

Key participants include Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Siemens AG, R Stahl AG, Hatch Transformers Inc, Pentair plc, Bartec GmbH, and Cortem S.p.A. among others.

Explosion Proof Equipment Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Explosion Proof Equipment Market on the basis of method, protection type, zone, application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prevention Containment Segregation

Protection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gas Explosion Protection Dust Explosion Protection

Zone Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Zone 0 Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 12 Zone 20 Zone 21 Zone 22

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lifting Systems Cable Glands Lighting Systems Junction Boxes & Enclosures Material Handling Systems Switches & Sockets HVAC Panel Boards & Motor Starters Surveillance & Monitoring Systems Signaling Systems Switchgear Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mining Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Energy & Power Oil & Gas Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Explosion Proof Equipment market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Explosion Proof Equipment Market Report:

Critical Features:

The report on the Explosion Proof Equipment industry sheds light on the latest growth trends and developments along with a special focus on the methodologies. Along with this, the market factors that directly influence the growth of the industry, such as market strategies adopted by the key companies, drivers, restraints, and others, are also covered in the report. Additionally, expansion tactics, product portfolio, and factors influencing the growth of the industry are offered in the report.

Industry Overview:

The study offers an analysis of the crucial market features, such as R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, strategic alliances such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to depict the growth of the key players on both the regional and global scale.

Radical Features:

The report covers an analysis of the key features such as cost volatility, production and manufacturing capacity, production and consumption rate, gross revenue, profit margins, import/export, demand and supply dynamics, growth rate, and market share and size. Along with this, the report also focuses on the macro and micro-economic factors, market trends, and divides the market into key segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools:

The report employs advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a comprehensive overview of the Explosion Proof Equipment market. The report includes authentic and validated information about the key market players, their market reach and global position, product portfolio, and business overview. It also offers an extensive analysis of their global market position and revenue contribution by individual players.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Explosion Proof Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Explosion Proof Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising awareness to prevent explosion

4.2.2.2. The rising government initiatives for labor safety

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of standardization

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Explosion Proof Equipment Market By Method Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Prevention

5.1.2. Containment

5.1.3. Segregation

Chapter 6. Explosion Proof Equipment Market By Protection Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Protection Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Gas Explosion Protection

6.1.2. Dust Explosion Protection

Chapter 7. Explosion Proof Equipment Market By Zone Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Zone Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Zone 0

7.1.2. Zone 1

7.1.3. Zone 2

7.1.4. Zone 12

7.1.5. Zone 20

7.1.6. Zone 21

7.1.7. Zone 22

