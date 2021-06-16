AI In Healthcare Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Global AI In Healthcare Market report is inclusive of the financial scenario of the leading companies such as profit margins, revenue contribution, growth rate, sales volume, manufacturing and production costs, and other key statistics. The report also covers a thorough analysis of the market positions of the players, along with an assessment of strengths and weaknesses through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a radical transformational force in the global healthcare arena. Both providers and seekers in the patient care continuum have benefitted from the profound impact of AI-driven tools. Over the past decade, the healthcare space has expanded and evolved at an unprecedented scale, and the role of AI integration into this sector has been highly significant. AI in healthcare offers countless opportunities to organizations to capitalize on state-of-the-art technology to provide more efficient interventions, starting from chronic diseases like cancer to radiologic procedures and risk assessment.

Get a sample copy of the Global AI In Healthcare Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/248

IBM had acquired RedHat in July 2019 to pair its innovation and industry expertise with RedHat’s open hybrid cloud technologies. Together, the companies developed a next-generation hybrid multi-cloud platform for healthcare organizations to help them securely manage medical data and deploy the applications on multiple public and private clouds and premises.

The leading companies operating in the global AI in healthcare market include IBM (Watson Health), AiCure, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, APIXIO, Inc., Cyrcadia Health Inc., Enlitic, Inc., iCarbonX, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Butterfly Network, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Inc., Sophia Genetics, Pathway Genomics Corporation, Modernizing Medicine, Sense.ly, and Welltok, among others.

AI In Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Technology Type:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Others

Computer Vision

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Offering:

Software

AI Platform

Machine Learning Framework

Application Program Interface

AI Solutions

Cloud

On-Premise

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Hardware

Processor

GPU

MPU

ASIC

FPGA

Network

Memory

Application:

Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Lifestyle Management & Patient Monitoring

Drug Discovery & Research

Patient Data & Risk Analysis

Virtual Assistants

Healthcare Assistance Robots

Emergency Room & Surgery

Precision Medicine

Mental Health

Wearables

Cybersecurity

End-User:

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients

Others (ACOS and MCOS)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/248

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global AI In Healthcare market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the AI In Healthcare Market Report:

Critical Features:

The report on the AI In Healthcare industry sheds light on the latest growth trends and developments along with a special focus on the methodologies. Along with this, the market factors that directly influence the growth of the industry, such as market strategies adopted by the key companies, drivers, restraints, and others, are also covered in the report. Additionally, expansion tactics, product portfolio, and factors influencing the growth of the industry are offered in the report.

Industry Overview:

The study offers an analysis of the crucial market features, such as R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, strategic alliances such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to depict the growth of the key players on both the regional and global scale.

Radical Features:

The report covers an analysis of the key features such as cost volatility, production and manufacturing capacity, production and consumption rate, gross revenue, profit margins, import/export, demand and supply dynamics, growth rate, and market share and size. Along with this, the report also focuses on the macro and micro-economic factors, market trends, and divides the market into key segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools:

The report employs advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a comprehensive overview of the AI In Healthcare market. The report includes authentic and validated information about the key market players, their market reach and global position, product portfolio, and business overview. It also offers an extensive analysis of their global market position and revenue contribution by individual players.

To read more about this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-in-healthcare-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Energy Efficient Glass Market By Coating Type, By Glazing Type, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

3D Printing Plastic Market By Type, By Form, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market By Chemical Type (Plating Chemicals, Cleaners, Conversion Coating), By Base Material Type (Plastics, Metals, Others), By Industry Vertical (Construction, Transportation, General Industry, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

3D Food Printing Market By 3D Printer Type (Inkjet-based, Extrusion Base), By Ingredient (Fruits and Vegetables, Dough, Proteins, Dairy Products, Sauces, Carbohydrates), By Industry Vertical (Government, Commercial, Residential), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Bioremediation Market By Services (Soil, Wastewater and Oilfield Remediation, Others), By Technology (Phytoremediation, Biostimulation, Bioaugmentation, Bioreactors, Fungal Remediation, Land-Based Treatments) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs