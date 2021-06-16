Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Market report is inclusive of the financial scenario of the leading companies such as profit margins, revenue contribution, growth rate, sales volume, manufacturing and production costs, and other key statistics. The report also covers a thorough analysis of the market positions of the players, along with an assessment of strengths and weaknesses through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) is a next-gen technological upgrade in ultrasound imaging that was developed to generate ultrasound images using a broadband transducer to capture 3D ultrasound data of the whole breast. The Automated Breast Ultrasound System was developed to reduce the dependency on the operator during the ultrasound process and enable quick scanning. Additionally, it enhances the reproducibility, consistency, sensitivity, and reliability of individual breast ultrasound.

The prominent players of the global Automated Breast Ultrasound market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Automated Breast Ultrasound products in the industry.

Key companies operating in the market are as follows:

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

SonoCine, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philios N.V.

Canon Medical Systems

Nova Medical Imaging Technology Co. Ltd.

Seno Medical Instruments

GE Healthcare

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

iVu Imaging Corporation

Others

Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Automated Breast Ultrasound System

Automated Breast Volume Scanner

Application

Screening

Pre-operative Evaluation

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Diagnostic Centres

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Automated Breast Ultrasound market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Report:

Critical Features:

The report on the Automated Breast Ultrasound industry sheds light on the latest growth trends and developments along with a special focus on the methodologies. Along with this, the market factors that directly influence the growth of the industry, such as market strategies adopted by the key companies, drivers, restraints, and others, are also covered in the report. Additionally, expansion tactics, product portfolio, and factors influencing the growth of the industry are offered in the report.

Industry Overview:

The study offers an analysis of the crucial market features, such as R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, strategic alliances such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to depict the growth of the key players on both the regional and global scale.

Radical Features:

The report covers an analysis of the key features such as cost volatility, production and manufacturing capacity, production and consumption rate, gross revenue, profit margins, import/export, demand and supply dynamics, growth rate, and market share and size. Along with this, the report also focuses on the macro and micro-economic factors, market trends, and divides the market into key segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools:

The report employs advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a comprehensive overview of the Automated Breast Ultrasound market. The report includes authentic and validated information about the key market players, their market reach and global position, product portfolio, and business overview. It also offers an extensive analysis of their global market position and revenue contribution by individual players.

