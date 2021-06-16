Functional Fibers Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027
Summary
According to the latest study by Emergen Research, the demand for functional fibers is projected to rise over the forecast timeframe, primarily owing to the growing trends of health and fitness across the globe. Functional fibers have widespread use as they help prevent constipation and diarrhea, as well as reduce the risks of cardiovascular diseases and obesity. Therefore, on account of a wide array of healthful benefits offered by these fibers, they have a significantly growing market demand, especially in industry verticals, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals.
The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The report offers accurate market insights that will help readers garner an idea about the overall Functional Fibers market, along with detailed statistical analysis.
The prominent players of the global Functional Fibers market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Functional Fibers products in the industry.
The leading companies operating in the global functional fibers market are:
- Ingredion
- Axys Nutrition Products Pvt. Ltd.
- CFF GmbH & Co. KG
- BENEO
- Royal DSM NV
- RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG
Functional Fibers Market Segmentation:
The global functional fibers market can be extensively bifurcated based on nature, grade, source, product type, and application:
Nature Type
- Organic
- Conventional
Grade Type
- Food Grade
- Industrial Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Source Type
- Fruits & vegetables
- Cereals & grains
- Others (Nuts, seeds, and legumes)
Product Type
- Soluble Fibers
- Beta-Glucan
- Inulin
- Polydextrose
- Pectin
- Corn Fiber
- Fructooligosaccharides (FOS)
- Galactooligosaccharides (GOS)
- Others (gum fibers, Dextrin)
- Insoluble Fibers
- Cellulose
- Lignin
- Fiber/bran
- Resistant starch
- Chitin & Chitosan
- Hemicellulose
- Others
Application
- Food & beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Nutraceuticals
- Dietary Supplements
- Functional Food
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Others
The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Functional Fibers market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Factors influencing market remuneration:
- The global Functional Fibers market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.
- The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.
- Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.
- The application landscape of the global Functional Fibers market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.
- The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.
- Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.
