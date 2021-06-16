Food Waste Management Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Waste Management Market was valued at USD 34145.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52195.6 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Accumulation of food wastage is becoming a critical problem worldwide. Increasing wastes is posing various threats like environmental pollution, scarcity of dumping land, and health risks to individuals. Moreover, such wastes are increasingly contributing to carbon footprint and greenhouse emissions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, around 1.3 billion tons of food, which account for one-third of the world’s food, is either lost or wasted.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Food Waste Management business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Food Waste Management market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Food Waste Management market, focusing on companies such as

Veolia Environment, Suez, Waste Management Inc., Stericycle Inc., Waste Connection Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Advanced Disposable Services, Remondis SE & Co Kg, Biffa Group Limited and Republic Services Inc.

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Food Waste Management market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Food Waste Management market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Type of Waste Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Fruits & vegetables

Dairy products

Cereals

Meat

Fish & seafood

Oilseeds & pulses

Processed foods

Coffee grounds & tea

Process Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Aerobic digestion

Anaerobic digestion

Incineration/ combustion

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Animal feed

Fertilizers

Biofuel

Power generation

Source Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Primary food producers

Food manufacturers

Food distributors & suppliers

Food service providers

Municipalities & households

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Food Waste Management market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Food Waste Management market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Food Waste Management market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

