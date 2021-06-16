Butyl Rubber Market Demand,Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2027

The Increasing demand for automotive tires for new vehicles and the replacement of old tires are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 3.62 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – High demand from sealants.

The global Butyl Rubber Market is forecast to reach USD 6.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butyl rubber is a type of synthetic rubber used mostly in tires and tubes, as it consists of unique properties such as excellent resistance to heat, chemicals & ozone, permeability to gas, and high low-temperature flexibility. It is also used in adhesives, sealants, protective clothes, closures, pharmaceutical stoppers, electrical cables, vials & tubes, hoses, and shoe soles.

With the growth in the manufacture of vehicles, the demand for tires is also expected to rise in the original equipment manufacturing market. This will have a significant impact on the market as butyl rubber is an indispensable raw material used for the manufacture of tires and tubes. Market players are also focusing on the replacement of old tires in keeping with new emission standards. The excellent gas barrier & good flex characteristics of butyl rubber has boosted its use across various industries. The butyl rubber sorbent has helped in removing PAH toxicity to a larger extent. The escalating use of the product for repairing roofs will propel the growth of the industry over the forthcoming years.

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

Lanxess,

JSR,

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Sibur,

Panjin Heyun Group,

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material,

Formosa Synthetic Rubber,

ExxonMobil,

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim,

and Reliance Industries Limited,

among others.

Butyl Rubber Market segmentation by Types:

Regular butyl

Bromo butyl

Chloro butyl

Butyl Rubber Market segmentation by Application:

Tires & lubes

Adhesives, sealants, stoppers

Industrial & medical gloves

Others

Regional Outlook of Butyl Rubber Market:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest:

There are new regulations that require manufacturers to reduce the consumption of fuel of both tractors and trailers. Market players are improving fuel efficiency by focusing on developing innovative materials and high-grade butyl rubber, such as halo-butyl rubber. The application of halo-butyl in the tire tread application improves its dynamic properties such as improved wet and dry traction and improved performance in rolling resistance.

The market product is used in the explosives industry for the manufacture of plastic explosives. The increasing demand for the compound as a binding agent in explosives coupled with the rise in demand from the mining industry for explosives is driving its demand in the coming period.

The increasing demand for butyl rubber for roof repairing and damp proofing is expected to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, the usage of food-grade butyl rubber in food applications is expected to propel the demand in the sector.

