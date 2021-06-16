Fluoropolymer Films Market To Reach USD 2.98 Billion, Forecasts, 2016-2026

The global fluoropolymer films market is forecast to reach USD 2.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for high-quality performance films is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

They serve the application in a number of industries such as electronics, machine, automotive, and semiconductors. The films offer high-performance characteristics, including High chemical resistance, High mechanical strength, High thermal stability, weather & UV resistance, and Outstanding flame resistance. These films are incredibly robust films that guarantee resistance, even in extreme weather and temperature conditions, as well as in the use of chemicals. The films are used as welding films for PTFE & its composites, and as lining films in the chemical industry. They are also used as a separation film from PFA for molding application and the production of seals of high quality.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the technologies, the skived films account for the largest market share of ~36% in the year 2018. The skived films are utilized as a protective layer in the interior of tubings and coatings, majorly in the food industry. These films are primarily used as running-bases. The skived PTFE films are also used to manufacture adhesive tapes. These tapes are majorly used for electrical isolation, thermal protection, packaging, circuit board marking, and many other applications.

The cast film technology is forecasted to grow with the highest rate of 6.8% during the forecast period. Cast film products include vacuum bagging, mold release, cementable adhesive coated, heat weldable films, anti-static conductive, and other films. These films are made up of thin layers deposited individually, sintered, and fused together to produce a material with uniform manufacturing properties. They sustain in extreme temperature, weather, and chemical conditions, and are used in highly corrosive applications.

Among the products, the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films account for the largest market share of ~37% in the year 2018. PTFE film is a fluorinated polymer. The material is soft, easily deformed, semi-crystalline, semi-opaque, and white. The demand for PTFE films can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance films in the end-use industries. PTFE films offer remarkable resistance to chemicals in extreme climatic conditions. It possesses a very low coefficient of friction and is stable at elevated temperatures.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The rapid growth in the demand for technology will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. The rising population, growing industrialization, and urbanization, coupled with the expanding chemicals & materials, construction, food processing, and other industries in the region will also escalate the growth of the market. The healthcare sectors in China and India will result in a large number of new hospital construction projects and thus soaring demand for fluoropolymer films in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. The Chinese market is expected to be on a surging trend owing to growth in the automotive sector and growing disposable income. Also, the increase in the packaging industry and growth in the construction industry are contributing to market growth in China.

Key participants include DAIKIN Industries Ltd, Chemours Company, E. I. Du Pont de Nemours, DUNMORE Corp., Saint-Gobain S.A., Polyflon Technology Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, The 3M Company, Arkema Group, Textiles Coated International (TCI), Evonik Industries, Solvay SA, and Asahi Glass Co., among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trials and come up with new developments in the market.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global fluoropolymer films market on the basis of product type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films

Perfluoroalkoxy Polymer (PFA) films

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) films

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Skived Films

Extruded Films

Cast Films

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Packaging

Automotive & Aerospace

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



