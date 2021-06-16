Fumaric Acid Market Revenue Analysis, Company Revenue Share, Global Forecast Till 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Fumaric Acid Market Report

The global Fumaric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 974.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity in the energy drinks among athletes and fitness conscious population has spurred the growth of the fumaric acid. The increase in the application of the acid in various end-use industries has encouraged its growth, particularly the boost from the food and beverage industry. The market product plays a crucial role in the manufacture of energy drink, for stabilizing the beverage and maintaining its quality over time.

Fumaric acid also finds application in unsaturated polyester resins and alkyd resins to maintain the molecular chain. The demand for these products is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its application in the construction as well as automotive production. Thus, an increase in construction activities all across the globe, and expansion of automotive production will foster the market demand.

Strict government regulations regarding the impact of the acid on the environment and concerns to lower carbon footprint are expected to limit the market growth, although an increase in the research and development for bio-based fumaric acid is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market vendors.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Fumaric Acid Market:

Prinova LLC, Dastech International Inc., Bartek Ingredients, Polynt S.P.A, Thirumalai Chemicals, Fuso Chemicals, Xilong Chemical Company Ltd., Tianjin Bohai Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., and The Chemical Company, among others.

The Global Fumaric Acid Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Fumaric Acid market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Extraction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fumaria Officinalis

Maleic Anhydride

Fermentation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food Additive

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Animal Feed

Others

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Fumaric Acid Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Fumaric Acid market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

