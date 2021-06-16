Liquid Hydrogen Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Liquid Hydrogen market is forecast to reach USD 50.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Liquid hydrogen uses limited fossil fuel resources, and the alarming need to secure national energy supplies is enabling the market product to emerge as a major component for a sustainable economy.

The liquid hydrogen market has gained popularity due to its benefits in improving environmental quality and providing energy security. The application of the product among several end-use industries is fostering its demand. It also acts as a long-term alternative in electronics and transportation. Manufacturers are encouraged to develop products with more advanced technologies. The growing emphasis on decarbonizing in several industries is also propelling its demand.

The rise in consumer awareness and an increase in the sales of fuel cell electric vehicles have further augmented the demand for the product. Another factor driving the market is the growing demand in the marine and aviation sectors to displace liquid helium. The cost of transporting the product is quite high, which affects the demand of the market. The difficulty in storing the market product also acts as a restraining factor.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Liquid Hydrogen market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Liquid Hydrogen market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Air Liquide, Ballard Power Systems Inc., FuelCell Energy, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Elme Messer Gaas AS, FirstElement Fuel, Inc., Linde PLC, Hydrogenics, Iwatani Corporation, and United Hydrogen, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Liquid Hydrogen market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Electrolysis of Water

Coal Gasification

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cryogenic liquid tankers

Pipelines

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics

Chemical and Petrochemicals

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

