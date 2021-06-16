Colorants Market Share to Reach USD 78.99 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data

The Global Colorants market is forecast to reach USD 78.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing consumer demand for dyestuffs in several end-use segments like plastics, textiles, food, and paints & coating is expected to act as a significant growth factor for the global element over the upcoming years.

An increase in the population, increasing disposable income combined with consumer spending on packaged food products, and fashionable garments are estimated to drive product demand over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of environment-friendly features and the health care benefits of natural colorants combined with beneficial government regulations towards eco-friendly initiatives are anticipated to remain an essential factor for the rise of the natural additive market over the next few years.

Key participants include Cabot Corporation, BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Huntsman Corporation, DIC Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, Flint Group, PolyOne Corporation, I. du Pont de Nemours & Company have been profiled in the report.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3308

Restriction on the trade of artificial colorants restrain the market growth. Excessive supply of dyes leads to decreased prices also restraints the market. The development of cost-effective natural and organic colors and the introduction of new color ranges can create lucrative opportunities for players in the target market. However, stringent government rules against the use of certain ingredients in artificial coloring and less availability of natural colors may hamper the growth of the global colorant market.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/colorants-market

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Colorants market based on Form, End-Use, Source, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pigments

Dyes

Masterbatches

Color Concentrates

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Printing

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Key Insights offered in the report:

Business overview, product overview, significant market data, demand and supply ratio and overall industry chain analysis

The report encompasses different approaches and strategic business decisions undertaken by the key players of the market to gain a robust a footing

It describes in detail the production value, marketing strategies, distributors, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Strategic business expansion plans and alliances of the key players

Comprehensive analysis of the present trends and emerging trends of the market

Analysis and identification of the factors influencing the Colorants market such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Colorants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Colorants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in consumer demand for dyestuffs in several end-use segments

4.2.2.2. Consumer spending on packaged food products and fashionable garments

4.2.2.3. Increasing awareness of environment-friendly feature and health benefits of natural colorants

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Higher stringent regulatory policies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3308

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Reports –

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Size

Collagen Peptide Market Share

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370