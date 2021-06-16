Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report By Business Overview, Outlook, Global Share And Trends By 2027

The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is forecasted to reach USD 3,568.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The oncology molecular diagnostics market is observing high growth due to the rising occurrences of breast cancer across the globe. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. The global survival rates from the disease vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of molecular breast diagnostics to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the growth of the oncology molecular diagnostics market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential to repurpose the operating rooms for surgeries into intensive care units (ICUs) and pushed hospitals to accommodate patients beyond their full capacity of beds. As a result, in several cases, cancer patients were categorized as non-urgent. Further, the psychological influence of postponed cancer diagnosis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be undermined as when psychological, physical, and social health of patients are handled in a positive way, chances of patients’ survival have been seen to improve from a state of illness towards recovering from the disease. COVID-19 has had a significant and negative impact on cancer treatment and research, making a new health emergency for cancer patients’ management a necessity.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, Qiagen NV, Siemens Healthineers, Bayer AG, Dako, and GE Healthcare, among others.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The Oncology Molecular Diagnostics market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.

This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.

Overview of the Oncology Molecular Diagnostics report:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Oncology Molecular Diagnostics market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global oncology molecular diagnostics market on the basis of cancer type, component, technology, end-user, and region:

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Reagents

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

In Situ Hybridization

PCR

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Mass Spectrometry

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027

Major Highlights:

The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.

It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.

The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.

The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.

The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.

The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.

Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

