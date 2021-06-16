Dental Implants Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

High prevalence of tooth related diseases, growing geriatric population, immense funding for carrying out R&D activities, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Dental Implants Market during forecast period.

The global Dental Implants market was valued at USD 4.38 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.06 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Dental implant is a surgical element which interfaces with the bone of the jaw or skull to support a dental prosthesis such as a crown, bridge, denture, facial prosthesis or to act as an orthodontic anchor. It is a long-term replacement preserving adjacent teeth. Getting an implant is similar to receiving a new tooth, and even it is considered as the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Moreover, dental implants improve the appearance of a person by providing comfort and convenience unlike the removable dentures.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Major players in the global dental implants market include Adin Dental Implant Systems, Anthogyr SAS, AVINENT Implant System, Bicon, LLC, Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, DENTIUM Co., Ltd., DIO IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG, KYOCERA Medical Corporation, OSSTEM IMPLANT, Southern Implants, Thommen Medical AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Endosteal Implant

Subperiosteal Implant

Transosteal Implant

Intramucosal Implant

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Titanium Implant Titanium Implant, by Procedure Single-Stage Procedure Two-Stage Procedure Titanium Implant, by Connector External Hexagonal Connector Internal Hexagonal Connector Internal Octagonal Connector

Zirconium Implants

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Tapered Dental Implant

Parallel-Walled Implant

Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Root-Form

Plate-Form

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Dental Implants Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

