Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Growth Rate,Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2026

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for plastics in the manufacturing of LED Lights, lightweight heat sinks, electric vehicles, medical devices, and lightweight automotive vehicles.

Market Size – USD 174.1 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in the automotive industry and the evolution of smart electronics.

The Thermally Conductive Plastics (TCPs) Market is forecasted to grow from USD 174.4 Million in 2018 to USD 326.1 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for plastics in the manufacture of LED lights, lightweight heat sinks, electric vehicles, medical devices, and lightweight automotive vehicles is driving market growth.

Due to the strong presence of thermally conductive plastic manufacturers in the region, North America has a significant share in the market. Similarly, in the forecast period, Latin America and Europe are also emerging regions and are expected to experience remarkable growth, during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1203

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

Celanese Corporation (US),

PolyOne Corp. (US),

RTP Company (US),

SABIC (Saudi Arabia),

Toray Industries (Japan),

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands),

Kaneka Corp. (Japan),

and Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp. (Japan) and others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1203

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market segmentation by Types:

Polyamide (PA)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyetherimide (PEI)

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Thermoplastic Polymer

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)

Others

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market segmentation by Application:

Lighting Systems

Battery Modules

Others

Regional Outlook of Thermally Conductive Plastics Market:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermally-conductive-plastics-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Thermally Conductive Plastics (TCPs) Market is forecasted to grow from USD 174.4 Million in 2018 to USD 326.1 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for plastics in the manufacture of LED lights, lightweight heat sinks, electric vehicles, medical devices, and lightweight automotive vehicles is driving market growth.

The market for electrical & electronics is expected to grow the largest at USD 84.4 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. TCPs are used in connectors, mounting devices, heat sinks, cooling parts, interface materials, enclosures, and cooling systems. The global market for thermally conductive plastics is driven by the increased demand for smart systems in end-user industries such as electrical and electronics and automotive. Rising preference of the global consumer to light-weight products is also stimulating growth for the market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1203

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

About Us:

We are a market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Blogs | Twitter | Facebook

Read More Related Reports as:

Oxymatrine Market Analysis

Oxymatrine Market Size

Oxymatrine Market Demand